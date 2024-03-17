Where Wagner basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Selection Sunday is here!

March Madness is in full swing with nearly all the conference tournaments wrapped up as we await the winners of five more conferences Sunday afternoon before the 2024 NCAA Tournament selection show at 6 p.m.

Wagner, which was a huge underdog in the Northeast Conference (NEC) Tournament, claimed its first conference title in 21 years with a 54-47 upset victory over Merrimack on Tuesday night.

So where does the Seahawks' resume stand with the tournament just days away? Here's what you need to know about Wagner heading into the NCAA Tournament:

Will Wagner be playing in the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

The Seahawks officially punched their ticket into the 68-team field tourney with an automatic bid after they took home the NEC crown earlier this week.

Wagner came into the conference tournament with the odds stacked against them, as they've been shorthanded for a majority of the season, dealing with a rotation that usually features only seven players with their roster being dealt major injuries.

Has Wagner ever been in the NCAA Tournament?

Wagner has made one appearance in the Division I Tournament history, which was the only other time it won the NEC back in 2003.

When they were at the Divison II level, the Seahawks made the NCAA Division II Tournament in three straight seasons from 1967-69.

In Wagner's lone emergence into the NCAA Tournament, they lost to Pittsburgh, 87-61, in the Round of 64.

How did Wagner do leading up to the 2024 NCAA Tournament?

While they might've won their conference tournament, it was anything but smooth sailing for the Seahawks to end the regular season.

Wagner dropped four of five games heading into the NEC Tournament before going on the unexpected run. As the No. 6 seed, they pulled off upsets over No. 3 seed Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals, top-seed CCSU in the semifinals and then No. 2 seed Merrimack in the championship.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Wagner March Madness bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA Tournament