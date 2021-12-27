Where Vols are ranked in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll

Tennessee (9-2) is ranked No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

The Vols open Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at No. 19 Alabama (9-3). Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and ESPN2 will televise the matchup.

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

11-0

800

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

11-1

712

4

Gonzaga

10-2

690

5

UCLA

8-1

666

+1

6

Kansas

9-1

647

+1

7

Arizona

11-1

561

-3

8

Iowa State

12-0

514

9

USC

12-0

506

10

Michigan State

10-2

476

11

Auburn

11-1

453

+1

12

Ohio State

8-2

410

+1

13

Seton Hall

9-2

378

+2

14

Houston

11-3

338

15

Tennessee

9-2

334

+4

16

LSU

12-0

295

17

Kentucky

9-2

279

+1

18

Texas

9-2

254

-1

19

Alabama

9-3

220

-8

20

Colorado St.

10-0

199

+1

21

Providence

12-1

181

+2

22

Villanova

8-4

175

23

Wisconsin

9-2

135

+1

24

Xavier

11-2

127

-4

25

Texas Tech

9-2

78

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.

