Where Vols are ranked in latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll
Tennessee (9-2) is ranked No. 15 in the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
The Vols open Southeastern Conference play Wednesday at No. 19 Alabama (9-3). Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. EST and ESPN2 will televise the matchup.
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
11-0
800
–
2
Duke
11-1
760
–
3
Purdue
11-1
712
–
4
Gonzaga
10-2
690
–
5
UCLA
8-1
666
+1
6
Kansas
9-1
647
+1
7
Arizona
11-1
561
-3
8
Iowa State
12-0
514
–
9
USC
12-0
506
–
10
Michigan State
10-2
476
–
11
Auburn
11-1
453
+1
12
Ohio State
8-2
410
+1
13
Seton Hall
9-2
378
+2
14
Houston
11-3
338
–
15
Tennessee
9-2
334
+4
16
LSU
12-0
295
–
17
Kentucky
9-2
279
+1
18
Texas
9-2
254
-1
19
Alabama
9-3
220
-8
20
Colorado St.
10-0
199
+1
21
Providence
12-1
181
+2
22
Villanova
8-4
175
–
23
Wisconsin
9-2
135
+1
24
Xavier
11-2
127
-4
25
Texas Tech
9-2
78
–
Schools Dropped Out
None
Others Receiving Votes
West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1.