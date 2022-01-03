Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

No. 18 Tennessee (9-3, 0-1 SEC) will host Ole Miss (8-4, 0-0 SEC) Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. The contest will be televised by SEC Network.

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was released Monday and can be viewed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

12-1

713

4

Gonzaga

11-2

693

5

UCLA

8-1

657

6

Kansas

11-1

654

7

Arizona

11-1

559

8

USC

12-0

517

+1

9

Auburn

12-1

512

+2

10

Michigan State

12-2

507

11

Iowa State

12-1

450

-3

12

Ohio St

9-2

412

13

Kentucky

11-2

344

+4

14

Houston

12-2

328

15

Villanova

9-4

286

+7

16

Texas

11-2

285

+2

17

Providence

13-1

284

+4

18

Tennessee

9-3

253

-3

19

Colorado St

10-0

229

+1

20

Alabama

10-3

223

-1

21

LSU

12-1

208

-5

22

Seton Hall

9-3

160

-9

23

Wisconsin

10-2

156

24

Xavier

11-2

136

25

Texas Tech

10-2

110

Schools Dropped Out

None

Others Receiving Votes

Illinois 37; Connecticut 30; Oklahoma 29; Loyola-Chicago 16; Arkansas15; Minnesota 14; San Francisco 6; Brigham Young 5; Saint Mary’s 4; Florida 4; West Virginia 2; Florida State 1; Davidson 1.

