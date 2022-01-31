Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) lost at Texas, 52-51, Saturday in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge.
The Vols will host Texas A&M Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST. SEcC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
This week’s Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, was released Monday. The Vols are ranked No. 20.
The complete poll is listed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
17-2
784 (16)
–
1
Auburn
18-1
784 (16)
+1
3
Purdue
18-3
691
+3
4
UCLA
16-2
647
+4
5
Arizona
17-2
618
-2
6
Duke
17-3
604
+1
7
Kentucky
17-4
595
+6
8
Baylor
18-3
584
-4
9
Houston
18-2
567
–
10
Kansas
17-3
511
-5
11
Wisconsin
17-3
478
–
12
Villanova
16-5
461
–
13
Michigan State
16-4
405
-3
14
Texas Tech
16-5
386
–
15
Providence
18-2
384
+2
16
Ohio State
13-5
296
–
17
Connecticut
15-4
260
+2
18
Illinois
15-5
256
+3
19
USC
18-3
199
-4
20
Tennessee
14-6
147
–
21
Texas
16-5
134
+4
22
Iowa State
16-5
129
+2
23
Xavier
15-5
113
–
24
Marquette
15-7
80
+3
25
LSU
16-5
78
-7
Schools Dropped Out
No. 22 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1
