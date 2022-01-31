Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Tennessee (14-6, 5-3 SEC) lost at Texas, 52-51, Saturday in the Big 12/ SEC Challenge.

The Vols will host Texas A&M Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST. SEcC Network will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

This week’s Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, was released Monday. The Vols are ranked No. 20.

The complete poll is listed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

17-2

784 (16)

1

Auburn

18-1

784 (16)

+1

3

Purdue

18-3

691

+3

4

UCLA

16-2

647

+4

5

Arizona

17-2

618

-2

6

Duke

17-3

604

+1

7

Kentucky

17-4

595

+6

8

Baylor

18-3

584

-4

9

Houston

18-2

567

10

Kansas

17-3

511

-5

11

Wisconsin

17-3

478

12

Villanova

16-5

461

13

Michigan State

16-4

405

-3

14

Texas Tech

16-5

386

15

Providence

18-2

384

+2

16

Ohio State

13-5

296

17

Connecticut

15-4

260

+2

18

Illinois

15-5

256

+3

19

USC

18-3

199

-4

20

Tennessee

14-6

147

21

Texas

16-5

134

+4

22

Iowa State

16-5

129

+2

23

Xavier

15-5

113

24

Marquette

15-7

80

+3

25

LSU

16-5

78

-7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 39; Boise St. 27; Saint Mary’s 22; Colorado St. 22; Miami-Florida 19; Indiana 16; Texas Christian 10; Murray St. 9; Wake Forest 8; Davidson 8; Iowa 7; Florida State 7; Seton Hall 5; Notre Dame 3; Arkansas 3; Wyoming 1; Toledo 1; Oregon 1; Oklahoma 1

