Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

No. 23 Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) will host South Carolina (10-4, 1-1 SEC) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST. The contest will be televised by SEC Network.

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was released Monday and can be viewed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor (32)

13-0

800

2

Gonzaga

12-2

735

+2

3

UCLA

10-1

702

+2

4

Auburn

14-1

615

+5

5

Purdue

13-2

606

–2

6

Arizona

12-1

601

+1

7

USC

13-0

595

+1

8

Duke

12-2

590

-6

9

Michigan State

13-2

558

+1

10

Kansas

12-2

553

–4

11

Houston

14-2

431

+3

12

LSU

14-1

399

+9

13

Wisconsin

13-2

391

+10

14

Villanova

11-4

380

+1

15

Ohio St

10-3

312

-3

16

Iowa State

13-2

305

-5

17

Kentucky

12-3

272

-4

18

Seton Hall

11-3

219

+4

19

Texas Tech

11-3

210

+6

20

Providence

14-2

191

-3

21

Xavier

12-2

190

+3

22

Texas

12-3

154

-6

23

Tennessee

10-4

131

-5

24

Illinois

11-3

108

+2

25

Alabama

11-4

105

-5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1

