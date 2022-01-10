Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
No. 23 Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) will host South Carolina (10-4, 1-1 SEC) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST. The contest will be televised by SEC Network.
The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was released Monday and can be viewed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor (32)
13-0
800
–
2
Gonzaga
12-2
735
+2
3
UCLA
10-1
702
+2
4
Auburn
14-1
615
+5
5
Purdue
13-2
606
–2
6
Arizona
12-1
601
+1
7
USC
13-0
595
+1
8
Duke
12-2
590
-6
9
Michigan State
13-2
558
+1
10
Kansas
12-2
553
–4
11
Houston
14-2
431
+3
12
LSU
14-1
399
+9
13
Wisconsin
13-2
391
+10
14
Villanova
11-4
380
+1
15
Ohio St
10-3
312
-3
16
Iowa State
13-2
305
-5
17
Kentucky
12-3
272
-4
18
Seton Hall
11-3
219
+4
19
Texas Tech
11-3
210
+6
20
Providence
14-2
191
-3
21
Xavier
12-2
190
+3
22
Texas
12-3
154
-6
23
Tennessee
10-4
131
-5
24
Illinois
11-3
108
+2
25
Alabama
11-4
105
-5
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Colorado St
Others Receiving Votes
Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1
