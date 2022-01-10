Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

No. 23 Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) will host South Carolina (10-4, 1-1 SEC) Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. EST. The contest will be televised by SEC Network.

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was released Monday and can be viewed below.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor (32) 13-0 800 – 2 Gonzaga 12-2 735 +2 3 UCLA 10-1 702 +2 4 Auburn 14-1 615 +5 5 Purdue 13-2 606 –2 6 Arizona 12-1 601 +1 7 USC 13-0 595 +1 8 Duke 12-2 590 -6 9 Michigan State 13-2 558 +1 10 Kansas 12-2 553 –4 11 Houston 14-2 431 +3 12 LSU 14-1 399 +9 13 Wisconsin 13-2 391 +10 14 Villanova 11-4 380 +1 15 Ohio St 10-3 312 -3 16 Iowa State 13-2 305 -5 17 Kentucky 12-3 272 -4 18 Seton Hall 11-3 219 +4 19 Texas Tech 11-3 210 +6 20 Providence 14-2 191 -3 21 Xavier 12-2 190 +3 22 Texas 12-3 154 -6 23 Tennessee 10-4 131 -5 24 Illinois 11-3 108 +2 25 Alabama 11-4 105 -5

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Colorado St

Others Receiving Votes

Miami-Florida 75; Colorado St. 64; Oklahoma 39; Loyola-Chicago 34; Connecticut 13; Indiana 6; Davidson 6; Brigham Young 5; West Virginia 4; Belmont 1

