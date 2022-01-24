Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) defeated LSU, 64-50, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols will host Florida Wednesday at 6 p.m. EST. ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.

This week’s Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, was released Monday. The Vols are ranked No. 20.

The complete poll is listed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Gonzaga

15-2

784 (18)

2

Auburn

18-1

777 (13)

3

Arizona

16-1

742 (1)

4

Baylor

17-2

690

+2

5

Kansas

16-2

667

+2

6

Purdue

15-3

589

-2

7

Duke

15-3

567

-2

8

UCLA

13-2

551

+1

9

Houston

17-2

538

+1

10

Michigan State

15-3

501

+3

11

Wisconsin

15-3

466

-3

12

Villanova

14-5

423

-1

13

Kentucky

15-4

400

-1

14

Texas Tech

15-4

396

+5

15

USC

16-2

333

16

Ohio State

12-4

311

+2

17

Providence

16-2

293

+4

18

LSU

15-4

171

-2

19

Connecticut

13-4

165

+6

20

Tennessee

13-5

154

+5

21

Illinois

13-5

139

-4

22

Colorado State

15-1

126

+1

23

Xavier

14-4

107

-3

24

Iowa State

14-5

99

-10

25

Texas

14-5

3

-3

Schools Dropped Out

No. 24 Loyola-Chicago

Others Receiving Votes

Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1

