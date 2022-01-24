Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
Tennessee (13-5, 4-3 SEC) defeated LSU, 64-50, Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena.
The Vols will host Florida Wednesday at 6 p.m. EST. ESPN2 will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup.
This week’s Ferris Mowers Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, powered by USA TODAY Sports, was released Monday. The Vols are ranked No. 20.
The complete poll is listed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Gonzaga
15-2
784 (18)
–
2
Auburn
18-1
777 (13)
–
3
Arizona
16-1
742 (1)
–
4
Baylor
17-2
690
+2
5
Kansas
16-2
667
+2
6
Purdue
15-3
589
-2
7
Duke
15-3
567
-2
8
UCLA
13-2
551
+1
9
Houston
17-2
538
+1
10
Michigan State
15-3
501
+3
11
Wisconsin
15-3
466
-3
12
Villanova
14-5
423
-1
13
Kentucky
15-4
400
-1
14
Texas Tech
15-4
396
+5
15
USC
16-2
333
–
16
Ohio State
12-4
311
+2
17
Providence
16-2
293
+4
18
LSU
15-4
171
-2
19
Connecticut
13-4
165
+6
20
Tennessee
13-5
154
+5
21
Illinois
13-5
139
-4
22
Colorado State
15-1
126
+1
23
Xavier
14-4
107
-3
24
Iowa State
14-5
99
-10
25
Texas
14-5
3
-3
Schools Dropped Out
No. 24 Loyola-Chicago
Others Receiving Votes
Alabama 53; Marquette 44; Brigham Young 36; Seton Hall 32; Davidson 30; Miami-Florida 22; Loyola-Chicago 21; Oregon 18; Florida State 18; Indiana 17; Boise St. 14; Texas A&M 12; Texas Christian 10; Wake Forest 9; Iowa 8; Murray St. 5; San Francisco 3; Saint Mary’s 2; Wyoming 1; UAB 1