Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dan Harralson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) will host No. 4 Arizona (11-0) Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. The contest will be televised by ESPN2.

The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was released Monday and can be viewed below.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

10-0

800

2

Duke

10-1

754

3

Purdue

10-1

689

+1

4

Gonzaga

9-2

673

4

Arizona

11-0

673

6

UCLA

9-1

670

-3

7

Kansas

9-1

639

8

Iowa State

11-0

501

+3

9

USC

12-0

480

10

Michigan State

9-2

446

+2

11

Alabama

9-2

422

-3

12

Auburn

10-1

412

+2

13

Ohio State

8-2

400

+2

14

Houston

10-2

398

-1

15

Seton Hall

9-1

383

+1

16

LSU

11-0

254

+4

17

Texas

8-2

243

18

Kentucky

8-2

217

+3

19

Tennessee

8-2

215

-1

20

Xavier

11-1

204

+5

21

Colorado St

10-0

203

+2

22

Villanova

7-4

158

-12

23

Providence

11-1

149

+4

24

Wisconsin

9-2

129

+2

25

Texas Tech

8-2

89

-1

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut

Others Receiving Votes

Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1

Follow us at @VolsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of University of Tennessee athletics.

Recommended Stories