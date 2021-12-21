Where the Vols are ranked in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll
No. 19 Tennessee (8-2) will host No. 4 Arizona (11-0) Wednesday at 7 p.m. EST. The contest will be televised by ESPN2.
The latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll was released Monday and can be viewed below.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Baylor
10-0
800
–
2
Duke
10-1
754
–
3
Purdue
10-1
689
+1
4
Gonzaga
9-2
673
–
4
Arizona
11-0
673
–
6
UCLA
9-1
670
-3
7
Kansas
9-1
639
–
8
Iowa State
11-0
501
+3
9
USC
12-0
480
–
10
Michigan State
9-2
446
+2
11
Alabama
9-2
422
-3
12
Auburn
10-1
412
+2
13
Ohio State
8-2
400
+2
14
Houston
10-2
398
-1
15
Seton Hall
9-1
383
+1
16
LSU
11-0
254
+4
17
Texas
8-2
243
–
18
Kentucky
8-2
217
+3
19
Tennessee
8-2
215
-1
20
Xavier
11-1
204
+5
21
Colorado St
10-0
203
+2
22
Villanova
7-4
158
-12
23
Providence
11-1
149
+4
24
Wisconsin
9-2
129
+2
25
Texas Tech
8-2
89
-1
Schools Dropped Out
No. 19 Arkansas; No. 22 Connecticut
Others Receiving Votes
Arkansas 36; Connecticut 34; Illinois 24; West Virginia 23; Oklahoma 21; Loyola-Chicago 16; Minnesota 15; San Francisco 12; Wake Forest 9; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Brigham Young 2; Michigan 1; Indiana 1
