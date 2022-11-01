Where the Vols are ranked in first 2022 College Football Playoff top 25
No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.
Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.
Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.
The College Football Playoff released its first top 25 rankings during the 2022 season Tuesday. Below are the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2022.
UCF
Texas
Oregon State
North Carolina State
Wake Forest
Syracuse
Tulane
Oklahoma State
North Carolina
Illinois
Penn State
Utah
Kansas State
UCLA
Ole Miss
LSU
USC
Oregon
TCU
Alabama
Michigan
Clemson
Georgia
Ohio State
Tennessee
