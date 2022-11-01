Where the Vols are ranked in first 2022 College Football Playoff top 25

No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will play at No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 10.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the SEC East matchup from Sanford Stadium.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri.

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia, South Carolina and Vanderbilt.

2022 Tennessee’s football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Film room: How Tennessee can have success against Georgia’s defensive personnel

The College Football Playoff released its first top 25 rankings during the 2022 season Tuesday. Below are the first College Football Playoff rankings in 2022.

UCF

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Texas

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina

Craig Jones /Allsport

Illinois

Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Kansas State

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Story continues

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire