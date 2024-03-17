Where Villanova basketball’s March Madness resume stands for 2024 NCAA Tournament

Villanova guard Justin Moore celebrates his late 3-pointer, which proved to be the game-winning shot, with teammates.

For the first time in 20 years, Villanova is expected to miss a second straight NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

A 71-65 overtime loss to Marquette Thursday night in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals at Madison Square Garden left the Wildcats 18-15 and on the outskirts of the NCAA tourney bubble, according to various predictions.

ESPN's Bracketology early Saturday rated Villanova 8th among teams not making the field. CBSSports.com did not have the Wildcats among its first four out.

Villanova made every NCAA Tournament held except one from 2005 through 2022. That stretch was highlighted by its 2016 and 2018 NCAA titles and two other Final Four appearances in 2009 and 2022.

Jay Wright retired as coach after the most recent, and Villanova hasn’t been able to remain in the same competitive realm since.

The NIT will likely be Villanova’s destination again this year, though second-year coach Kyle Neptune wouldn’t elaborate on the team’s postseason possibilities Thursday night after the loss to Marquette.

The Wildcats also lost in the 2023 Big East quarterfinals and, with a 17-16 record, were not deemed NCAA material. They then lost 62-57 at Liberty in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

“Just right now still digesting all this stuff right now,” Neptune said. “Obviously, I put everything into this. Again, was really proud of our guys’ effort.”

Neptune added he was confident in Villanova’s chances to win the Big East tourney as the No. 6 seed, saying, “We expected to play through. We wanted to win this thing.”

