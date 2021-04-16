Where do the Vikings stand entering 2021 draft? 'Around the NFL'
The "Around the NFL" crew discuss the Minnesota Vikings entering the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The "Around the NFL" crew discuss the Minnesota Vikings entering the 2021 NFL Draft. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The New York Giants are hosting free agent CB Jason McCourty, who has spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots.
There are plenty of teams that could take a quarterback with their first draft pick.
The Athletic is reporting that the Philadelphia Eagles are looking to trade up into the top-10 picks of the NFL Draft.
Khetag Pliev, the fighter who had his finger almost completely severed earlier this month, now officially has one less loss on his record.
Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.
Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.
LAS VEGAS – The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway gets back in action Saturday after a year-long absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bullring, in its 37th season (and 21st in its current configuration), is set to resume under the supervision of TJ Clark, a former driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Jarrett Allen felt better than he expected in his first game since March 26. Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points with six 3-pointers, Allen had 15 points and eight rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers handed the Charlotte Hornets their third straight loss at home Wednesday night, 103-90. Kevin Love added 17 points and 11 rebounds as Cleveland (20-34) snapped a two-game skid and walked away with a renewed level of confidence.
Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.
With Nikolas Motta out of UFC on ESPN 24, Damir Hadzovic will now face Yancy Medeiros at UFC Fight Night 188.
Martin Truex Jr. is a deserving favorite heading into Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, but priced at 4/1 odds at multiple sportsbooks, the No. 19 Toyota may be too expensive a proposition for bettors. Those odds, which can also be expressed as +400 (bet $100 to win $400), translate into a 20% chance […]
If Dixon wins the championship then Chip Ganassi will have a pair of seven-time champions on its team.
Former Bellator light heavyweight champion and no. 2 ranked Bellator light heavyweight Phil Davis spoke with the media ahead of his main event bout at Bellator 257 against reigning champion Vadim Nemkov for the light heavyweight belt. The main event will also serve as one of the quarterfinal bouts for the Bellator light heavyweight grand prix. Along with this fight being for the light heavyweight championship in addition to carrying implications for the light heavyweight grand prix, this will also be Nemkov and Davis’ second time competing against one another. The first time they fought was in 2018 when Nemkov took a split decision victory over Davis in Tel Aviv, Israel. While Davis would have to defeat two more opponents if he beats Nemkov at Bellator 257, “Mr. Wonderful” believes his toughest opponent in this grand prix is the foe currently in front of him. “Honestly it’s sort of cliche but I wanna say Nemkov. I think he’s the champion for a reason. He’s a tough cat and he’s the guy to beat,” Davis said. “I want to have the light heavyweight belt. Then after that, clean up the rest of the tournament.” Davis said he does not know what to expect in his rematch with Nemkov, but the former Bellator light heavyweight champion guaranteed fireworks. Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ “It is gonna be crazy, I promise you that. Right now I know Nemkov-- you know when you skate by with a win,” Davis said in reference to their first fight. “This time he’s coming to make a statement that he’s the rightful champion, and I am coming to say ‘No you not’, and so it’s definitely gonna be a very aggressive and exciting fight.” “Mr. Wonderful” then reflected on his loss to Nemkov and expanded on how a victory would provide Davis with an element of poetic justice. “I never wish I would lose,” Davis said. “But at the same time I do feel like it adds a little bit more theatrics to this moment and how sweet it will be to win the belt back from a very close decision in such an amazing light heavyweight tournament.” With a victory over Nemkov, Bellator’s no. 8 ranked men’s pound-for-pound fighter would face the winner of Anthony Johnson and Yoel Romero in the semi-finals of the grand prix.
What became of Kelly Bryant, who once started ahead of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson?
Recently retired Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman gave Bill Belichick a special birthday shoutout with a heartfelt message on social media.
On the Eagle Eye podcast, NBCs Football Night in America reporter Peter King is pointing the fingers at Carson Wentz himself for the deterioration of his relationship with the franchise, saying he was 'mind-boggled' by the quarterback's behavior.
Tom Brady reacted to the 21st anniversary of his NHL career beginning by cracking a witty joke on Twitter.
MLB scouts and execs discuss what's gone wrong for the New York Yankees early in the 2021 season and whether they're good enough to win the World Series.
The Spaniard was in danger of being thrashed when Rublev led by a break in the second set, having dominated the opener, but showed his trademark grit to battle back. Rublev was unrelenting, however, and bludgeoned his way into a 5-1 lead in the second set after break the Nadal serve three times. Nadal held serve but the 23-year-old world number eight then finished it off with a crushing forehand winner.
Mock draft watch: Breaking down the Browns haul in The Athletic's 7-rounder