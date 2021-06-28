Where the Vikings rank on ‘The Richest NFL Teams by 2025’ list

Minneapolis is considered a relatively small market for sports teams. It might not be on the level of a Los Angeles or New York in terms of market appeal, but it can still bring in revenue for the teams in town.

Just look at the Vikings. Bookies.com analyzed the revenue data from 2012-2020 for every team, which showed that Minnesota will rank as the 13th richest team in the NFL by 2025. According to the website, the Vikings will have an estimated $608.75 million in revenue by that time.

The only NFC North team that will have more revenue than the Vikings will be the Packers, per Bookies.com. Green Bay came in at No. 9 on the list.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Bears rank just behind the Vikings at No. 14 on the list. The Lions are last in the NFC North and No. 27 overall. Not a huge surprise here, though: The Cowboys, Patriots and 49ers are set to be the top three teams in terms of revenue.