Helio Castroneves wins record-tying 4th Indianapolis 500

Where do Vikings players rank in the top 50 for league apparel sales?

Jack White
·1 min read
Minnesota was forced to retool its defense in 2020. The unit struggled to get stops and the Vikings eventually fell to 7-9, missing out on the playoffs.

For a team that started 1-5, the Vikings actually did pretty well. Minnesota also had some key players step up, players who either created a reputation around the league or kept their good one going.

So despite a down season, the Vikings still have two players rank in the top 50 for league sales in 2021, as first reported by Charley Walters of the Pioneer Press Minnesota also had a former player, Stefon Diggs, rank at No. 50.

Here is the list:

RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook carries the ball up field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Rank: No. 46 in jersey sales

WR Adam Thielen

Nov 16, 2020; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) scores a touchdown in the first quarter against Chicago Bears cornerback Buster Skrine (24) at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Ranked: No. 47 in jersey sales

