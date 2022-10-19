Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

Tyler Forness
·1 min read

The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.

It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.

Per Tankathon, the Vikings currently possess five picks before compensatory selections are announced, owning their first, second, third, fifth and sixth round picks.

After the Vikings beat the Dolphins on Sunday, they dropped down to 30th in the draft order which is both a blessing and a curse. Here is the updated draft order.

  1. Carolina Panthers

  2. Las Vegas Raiders

  3. Detroit Lions

  4. Houston Texans

  5. Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)

  6. Houston Texans (via Cleaveland Browns)

  7. Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)

  8. Pittsburgh Steelers

  9. Arizona Cardinals

  10. Jacksonville Jaguars

  11. Chicago Bears

  12. Washington Commanders

  13. Atlanta Falcons

  14. Seattle Seahawks

  15. Cincinnati Bengals

  16. New England Patriots

  17. Forfeited by Miami Dolphins

  18. Green Bay Packers

  19. Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)

  20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  21. Baltimore Ravens

  22. Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)

  23. Indianapolis Colts

  24. Tennessee Titans

  25. Los Angeles Chargers

  26. New York Jets

  27. Dallas Cowboys

  28. New York Giants

  29. Kansas City Chiefs

  30. Minnesota Vikings

  31. Buffalo Bills

  32. Philadelphia Eagles

