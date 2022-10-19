Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.

It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.

Per Tankathon, the Vikings currently possess five picks before compensatory selections are announced, owning their first, second, third, fifth and sixth round picks.

After the Vikings beat the Dolphins on Sunday, they dropped down to 30th in the draft order which is both a blessing and a curse. Here is the updated draft order.

Carolina Panthers Las Vegas Raiders Detroit Lions Houston Texans Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints) Houston Texans (via Cleaveland Browns) Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos) Pittsburgh Steelers Arizona Cardinals Jacksonville Jaguars Chicago Bears Washington Commanders Atlanta Falcons Seattle Seahawks Cincinnati Bengals New England Patriots Forfeited by Miami Dolphins Green Bay Packers Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers) Tampa Bay Buccaneers Baltimore Ravens Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams) Indianapolis Colts Tennessee Titans Los Angeles Chargers New York Jets Dallas Cowboys New York Giants Kansas City Chiefs Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Philadelphia Eagles

