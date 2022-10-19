Where the Vikings are currently selected to pick in the 2023 NFL Draft
The Minnesota Vikings currently sit at 5-1 which is a truly excellent start to the Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah era.
It’s honestly way too early to be thinking about the NFL draft with the success of the Vikings currently, but it is something to monitor out of the corner of your eye throughout the season.
Per Tankathon, the Vikings currently possess five picks before compensatory selections are announced, owning their first, second, third, fifth and sixth round picks.
After the Vikings beat the Dolphins on Sunday, they dropped down to 30th in the draft order which is both a blessing and a curse. Here is the updated draft order.
Carolina Panthers
Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions
Houston Texans
Philadelphia Eagles (via New Orleans Saints)
Houston Texans (via Cleaveland Browns)
Seattle Seahawks (via Denver Broncos)
Pittsburgh Steelers
Arizona Cardinals
Jacksonville Jaguars
Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders
Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks
Cincinnati Bengals
New England Patriots
Forfeited by Miami Dolphins
Green Bay Packers
Miami Dolphins (via San Francisco 49ers)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
Detroit Lions (via Los Angeles Rams)
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Los Angeles Chargers
New York Jets
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
Buffalo Bills
Philadelphia Eagles