Where do the Vikings go from here?

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the weirdest teams in the National Football League. After years of having a struggling offensive line, they currently rank second in pass blocking PFF grade and first in run blocking PFF grade.

When most fans watch the team, one of their first criticisms of the Vikings is the offensive line play. However, the all-22 and advanced metrics show otherwise. How is that narrative so different? That will be a major point of discussion tonight.

Along with that, how do the Vikings move forward from here? The offensive line is improving but the turnover margin has been the biggest issue with the team. How can they find a way to turn the tables on this season?

If they can’t turn it around this season, how can they figure things out moving forward? Are they in a great place to nurture a rookie quarterback? Should we be worried about Kevin O’Connell’s game management?

