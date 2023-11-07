Where Vanderbilt football quarterback situation stands for South Carolina game

Ken Seals is running with the first-team offense ahead of Vanderbilt football's game against South Carolina and is likely to start, coach Clark Lea said Tuesday.

Lea left room for a different outcome. He said that AJ Swann, who has been dealing with an elbow contusion for the past month, is getting healthier and has returned to the quarterback competition, however Swann was listed third on the depth chart for the Commodores (2-8, 0-6) going into the game Saturday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network).

Redshirt freshman Walter Taylor is also preparing to get in the game in some aspect, Lea said.

"AJ Swann has been able to practice yesterday and today," Lea said. "He's getting back healthy, which is exciting. I don't right now anticipate anything changing for us in terms of what we've done to this point but always want to leave room there just because it is about getting the best 11 on the field."

OFFENSIVE STRUGGLES A desired strength, Vanderbilt football's offense is a struggle with no reprieve in sight

For injury updates, Lea said that freshman defensive lineman DeMarion Thomas is doubtful to play against the Gamecocks (3-6, 1-5) and that linebacker/safety CJ Taylor is still week to week. Quincy Skinner Jr., who has missed the last two games, is back in practice, Lea said.

Lea also said that defensive lineman Daevion Davis is likely done playing football. He has been unable to fully return after suffering a torn ACL during the 2021 season. Davis is still with the team but he may ultimately pursue a career in coaching, Lea said.

Aria Gerson covers Vanderbilt athletics for The Tennessean. Contact her at agerson@gannett.com or on Twitter @aria_gerson.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Vanderbilt football quarterback situation vs. South Carolina