Where USC football finished in every Associated Press poll since 2000

When you mention the Associated Press college football poll to USC fans, you will probably get at least a few people — older ones — who smile at the reference. Why? Simply recall the 2003 college football season.

The Associated Press poll elevated USC to number one.

“USC didn’t get to play LSU for the national title in the 2003 season, yes, but the Trojans did earn a split national championship when the Associated Press Poll crowned Pete Carroll’s team No. 1,” we wrote. “USC won the AP title, LSU the BCS title with its win over Oklahoma in the 2004 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

“The BCS was supposed to prevent split national titles. The BCS was supposed to prevent a Miami-Washington 1991 situation, or a 1990 Colorado-Georgia Tech tie. Yet, in 2003, it failed.

“USC was able to go to the Rose Bowl, win, and claim a legitimate national championship, much as it did 25 years before when it beat Michigan in the 1979 Rose Bowl and split the national title with Alabama, a different SEC team.”

With that AP poll recollection firmly in mind, we present to you the preseason and end-of-season poll rankings for every USC team since the start of this century. Enjoy!

2000

Started (Preseason): 15th

Finished: Unranked

USC ended the year 5-7 in what would be Paul Hackett’s final season as head coach. A guy you might remember, Pete Carroll, was hired in December of 2000 and coached his first season in 2001. The rest is history.

2001

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

The Trojans finished 6-6 and went to the Las Vegas Bowl in Pete Carroll’s first season.

2002

Started: 20th

Finished: 4th

The Trojans went 11-2 and won the Orange Bowl over Iowa. They launched their dynasty and built toward even bigger accomplishments.

2003

Started: 8th

Finished: 1st

The Trojans went 12-1 with a Rose Bowl victory, claiming the Associated Press national championship while LSU won the BCS championship with a win over Oklahoma in the Sugar Bowl.

2004

Started: 1st

Finished: 1st

The Trojans again finished first and ended with an undefeated 13-0 record and an Orange Bowl win over Oklahoma to claim the national title. USC went wire to wire in 2004, marking itself as one of the best teams in Trojan football history.

2005

Started: 1st

Finished: 2nd

The Trojans went 12-1 and ended up losing in the Rose Bowl. Vince Young and Texas overcame a 12-point deficit to deny the Trojans a third straight title and a second straight unbeaten season.

2006

Started: 6th

Finished: 4th

The Trojans ended the year 11-2 with another Rose Bowl win, but the loss to UCLA still haunts the program 17 years later.

2007

Started: 1st

Finished: 3rd

The Trojans ended 11-2 with another Rose Bowl victory. The Stanford loss is still painful today.

2008

Started: 3rd

Finished: 3rd

The Trojans went 12-1 with yet another Rose Bowl victory. If we had a four-team College Football Playoff in 2008, the Trojans would have been part of it. The Pete Carroll dynasty, had it emerged 12 years later than it actually did (2014 instead of 2002), likely would have brought even more national championships to Heritage Hall.

2009

Started: 4th

Finished: 22nd

The Trojans went 9-4 with an Emerald Bowl win in what ended up being Pete Carroll’s final season in Southern California. Jim Harbaugh of Stanford and Chip Kelly of Oregon took over the Pac-10 (yes, it was still the Pac-10 back then).

2010

Started: 14th

Finished: Unranked

The Trojans went 8-5 in Lane Kiffin’s first season as head coach. NCAA sanctions cast a pall over the program, but we can see — years later — that USC was not treated fairly.

2011

Started: 25th

Finished: 6th

USC ended the year with a 10-2 record. The Trojans were ineligible for the Pac-12 Championship Game. They would have qualified if they had been allowed to play in the game. A win at Oregon was a special triumph, the best of the Lane Kiffin era.

2012

Started: 1st

Finished: Unranked

USC went 7-6 and lost in the Sun Bowl. Lane Kiffin was not yet ready to be a collegiate head coach — certainly not at a blue-blood program.

2013

Started: 24th

Finished: 19th

The Trojans went 10-4 and won the Las Vegas Bowl. Lane Kiffin was fired. Ed Orgeron was not named the permanent replacement. Steve Sarkisian was the Trojans’ choice heading into 2014.

2014

Started: 15th

Finished: 20th

The Trojans went 9-4 and won the Holiday Bwl in Steve Sarkisian’s first full season.

2015

Started: 8th

Finished: Unranked

The Trojans went 8-6 and lost the Holiday Bowl in Sark’s last season. Clay Helton took over at the end of the season and was named permanent head coach by athletic director Pat Haden.

2016

Started: 20th

Finished: 3rd

The Trojans went 10-3 with a Rose Bowl win in Clay Helton’s first season. Sam Darnold took over for Max Browne a few weeks into the season, and the rest was history.

2017

Southern California head coach Clay Helton looks on during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State in Pullman, Wash., Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Started: 4th

Finished: 12th

USC went 11-3 and lost in the Cotton Bowl. The Trojans, thanks to Sam Darnold, won the Pac-12 championship for the only time in Helton’s tenure and for the only time since Carroll won the conference in 2008.

2018

Started: 15th

Finished: Unranked

The Trojans disappointed and went 5-7. This was the beginning of the end for Clay Helton, though USC took its time ushering him out the door.

2019

Aug 31, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view as Southern California Trojans center Brett Neilon (62) snaps the ball against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive tackle Keiti Iakopo (98) at the line of scrimmage uat Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Fresno State 31-23. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Started: Unranked

Finished: Unranked

USC went 8-5 and lost in the Holiday Bowl.

2020

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; General view of the line of scrimmage as Southern California Trojans offensive lineman Damon Johnson (59) snaps the ball against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Started: 17th

Finished: 21st

The Trojans ended the year 5-1 in the shortened COVID season.

2021

Sep 11, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Clay Helton reacts after a game against the Stanford Cardinal at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Started: 15th

Finished: Unranked

USC went 4-8, Clay Helton was fired, and Donte Williams took over. On November 28, 2021, Lincoln Riley was hired.

2022

Oct 15, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts to a touchdown against the Utah Utes in the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Started: 14th

Finished: 12th

Lincoln Riley’s first year ended with an 11-3 record, wins over Notre Dame and UCLA, a Pac-12 title game appearance, and a Cotton Bowl loss. USC had regained relevance. Now the Trojans will try to win the Pac-12, win a New Year’s Six bowl, and become an annual College Football Playoff team in the Big Ten.

