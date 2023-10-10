Where USA TODAY Sports has Florida playing its bowl game after Week 6

Florida football scored a bounce-back victory last Saturday over the Vanderbilt Commodores for its annual homecoming game, getting the Gators back into the win column. While the triumph in the Swamp was an important one for Billy Napier’s squad, it did not move the chains much given the opponent’s lowly reputation.

After the dust settled from last Saturday’s gridiron grind, USA TODAY Sports’ Erick Smith published his complete outlook for the college football bowl season with Week 6 now in the books.

Following Florida’s loss at the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 5, Smith had the Gators playing the Southern Methodist Mustangs on Dec. 23 in the Birmingham Bowl— the same venue as he picked back after the Week 3 win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Before the Kentucky loss, he had Florida facing the Tulane Green Wave in the Gasparilla Bowl.

After Week 6, Smith once again has SMU and UF facing off in Birmingham, Alabama.

Next up for Florida is a trip to Columbia, South Carolina, to face Spencer Rattler and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Oct. 14, inside William-Brice Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and the game can be watched on the SEC Network.

Check out the full bowl projections from USA TODAY Sports below.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire