Where is USA TODAY projecting Rutgers football for a bowl game?

Two weeks ago, Rutgers football clinched bowl eligibility. Now what’s next for the Big Ten program is uncertain.

But the bowl projections largely are trending towards one location: the Pinstripe Bowl.

USA TODAY’s Erick Smith is projecting Rutgers to Yankee Stadium to play Boston College. The Pinstripe Bowl is played on Dec. 28 and if this projection holds up, would be the third time the Scarlet Knights play in the game. The first-ever Pinstripe Bowl was played in 2010 and Rutgers participated in the 2011 game, beating Iowa State.

That game was the last game before head coach Greg Schiano left to become head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012.

Rutgers also participated in the 2013 Pinstripe Bowl, a 29-16 loss to No. 25 Notre Dame.

The bowl has been kind to the Big Ten in recent years. The Big Ten has not lost a Pinstripe Bowl since 2015 when Duke beat Indiana in overtime.

The Pinstripe Bowl has been an ACC versus Big Ten format since 2014. Geographically, it is the closest bowl game to Rutgers.

It has certainly been a season of significant progress for Rutgers.

Following a win two weeks ago at Indiana, Rutgers is now 6-2 (3-2 Big Ten). They are bowl-eligible for the first time since 2014.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire