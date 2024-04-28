Where undrafted UNC football players landed in NFL

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ football program saw three players drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft this past weekend. With Drake Maye going No. 3 overall, the program had to wait until day three to see some others as Cedric Gray went to Tennessee and Devontez Walker went to Baltimore.

It was a solid draft for the program with Maye headlining it. But after the draft, the Tar Heels also saw some players earn spots as undrafted free agents.

Check out the list of players who joined NFL teams following the draft as undrafted free agents:

The goal for these players is to perform well enough in the offseason during rookie minicamp, OTA’s, training camp and even preseason games to make the roster.

It’s an uphill battle but it’s not like it hasn’t been done before in this league and it could provide some extra motivation. Good luck to these former Tar Heels with their new home.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire