Where undrafted Michigan State football players are signing in NFL for 2023

Jarrett Horst already got drafted once this year, just not where he had hoped.

Now, the Michigan State football left tackle gets to pursue his dream of becoming an NFL player as an undrafted free agent.

Horst was among the first Spartans to agree to deals with teams following Saturday evening's conclusion of the seven-round, 259-pick NFL draft, according to NFLDraftDiamonds.com.

Here's a look at MSU's undrafted players to reportedly join on a team:

Ben VanSumeren to Philadelphia Eagles

Michigan State's Ben VanSumeren breaks up a pass intended for Matt Alaimo of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the first half at Spartan Stadium on Nov. 12, 2022 in East Lansing.

VanSumeren nearly left MSU’s team last spring. He instead withdrew his name from the transfer portal and made the most of his return. A year later, he is heading to the NFL, posting to his Instagram he will sign with the NFC champion Eagles. The 6-foot-2, 237-pound linebacker began his career as a fullback at Michigan before transferring to MSU before the 2021 season. He posted 93 tackles in 24 games as a Spartan, including 81 tackles with two sacks in 2022 while starting 10 games.

Though he could have returned for a sixth year of collegiate eligibility, the Bay City native and Essexville Garber High graduate opted to turn pro. VanSumeren impressed at the East-West Shrine Game on Feb. 2 in Las Vegas with a game-high seven tackles and a sack, then built a buzz among scouts with his March 15 pro day at MSU.

Jarrett Horst to Miami Dolphins

Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Jarrett Horst (79) blocks for running back Kenneth Walker III (9) during action against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Saturday, Oct. 02, 2021.

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound native of Middleton, Wisconsin, Horst in February was the No. 1 overall pick by the Michigan Panthers in the USFL draft, but he is not currently on the roster. He started 15 of his 16 games at left tackle for the Spartans, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021 despite playing the first eight games and missing the final five. He also played in eight games in 2022, starting seven before missing the final four of the season.

Horst, after playing his first year in 2018 at Ellsworth Community College in Iowa, spent the next two seasons at Arkansas State, where he blossomed into an All-Sun Belt blocker. He was named to the league's third-team honors in 2019 and earned first-team honors in 2020, before transferring to MSU.

Jacob Slade to Arizona Cardinals

Michigan State's Jacob Slade, right, pressures Rutgers' Gavin Wimsatt during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing.

Slade was a second-round pick of the Pittsburgh Maulers in the USFL draft, No. 65 overall. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound native of Lewis Center, Ohio, missed four games in 2022 with a right leg injury and opted to enter the draft rather than return for a sixth season of eligibility with the COVID waiver for 2020. He had 20 tackles — 3.5 for a loss and a half-sack — in eight games last season, and finished his MSU career by starting 26 of 42 games and getting 88 tackles, 11.5 for a loss, and four sacks.

Kendell Brooks to Arizona Cardinals

Michigan State defensive backs Xavier Henderson (3) and Kendell Brooks go through drills during the spring game Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Brooks transferred to MSU from Division II North Greenville University in South Carolina before the 2021 season. The 6-foot, 215-pound native of Swansea, South Carolina, played mainly special teams as a junior, before emerging a starter at safety due to injuries. He started 10 of his 11 games in 2022, with his 756 snaps second-most on the MSU defense. He had 100 tackles, which also ranked second, three pass breakups and 3.5 tackles for loss.

Xavier Henderson to Washington Commanders

Henderson tied for the team lead with 96 tackles in 2021, which was tied for 11th in the Big Ten, and earned third-team all-conference honors from the media. Henderson also posted all three of his career sacks and had an interception in helping MSU to an 11-2 record and Peach Bowl win.

He endured an injury disrupted fifth and final season, suffering a right leg injury in the Spartans’ season opener against Western Michigan and missing five games in 2022. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound native of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, finished with 38 tackles and two forced fumbles, and ended his college career with 273 tackles, 28th in MSU history.

Matt Carrick to Green Bay Packers

The offensive lineman will join former MSU teammate Jayden Reed, a second-round draft pick, after accepting an offer Thursday to attend the Packers' mini-camp. The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Carrick, a native of Minerva, Ohio, returned to MSU for a sixth season in 2022 and started 27 of his 47 career games at right guard.

Ronald Williams II to San Francisco 49ers

Michigan State's Ronald Williams, left, tackles Rutgers' Sean Ryan during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing.

The 6-2, 195-pound cornerback from Ferriday, Louisiana, agreed Thursday to join the 49ers with a mini-camp invitation. Williams played 23 games with 10 starts for the Spartans after transferring in before the 2021 season. The 2019 junior college All-American also spent one year and won a national title at Alabama in 2020. He had 59 tackles with a sack, nine pass break-ups, an interception, forced a fumble and recovered another in two seasons at MSU.

