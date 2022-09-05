Where UNC is projected in latest bowl game outlook

It has been just two weeks into the season and the UNC football program is getting some national attention for its play.

The Tar Heels are 2-0 after wins over Florida A&M and Appalachian State and were recently named a winner of the week one cycle.

Now, UNC is projected in the Pinstripe Bowl against Minnesota, according to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network. McMurphy has the Tar Heels as a one-point favorite.

North Carolina has been led by quarterback Drake Maye who has been terrific in his first two starts. After throwing for five touchdowns in his first start, a program-record for a debut, he followed it up with 354 yards and four touchdowns against Appalachian State.

Maye has totaled 646 yards through the air and a team-high 131 yards on the ground. He has 10 touchdowns and zero turnovers.

The Tar Heels have a matchup with Georgia State this weekend and then host Notre Dame the following game — a big matchup.

Head coach Mack Brown touched on the potential of this team following its week one win.

Mack Brown: “This is going to be a really good team. I don’t know when – I hope sooner than later – but it’s got a lot of young guys out there. Got to play the ball better on defense and keep getting better.” — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) September 3, 2022

UNC is looking to improve on a 6-7 record from last year and a blowout loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire