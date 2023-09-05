Where UNC football ranks in new US LBM Coaches Poll

The North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business on Saturday night, beating South Carolina 31-17 to open up the season. With the 1-0 mark, the Tar Heels are looking to build on the impressive win as they prepare to host Appalachian State on Saturday.

And when they kick off against the Mountaineers, they will do so as a Top 20 ranked team.

The Tar Heels jumped up four spots from No. 20 to No. 16 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll that was released on Tuesday. North Carolina is the second-highest ranked Atlantic Coast Conference program in the poll behind only Florida State who jumped from No. 8 to No. 5.

Clemson fell all the way to No. 21 while Duke jumped into the polls at No. 24.

Full rankings

Schools dropped out

No. 16 Texas Christian; No. 24 Texas Tech.

Others receiving votes

Iowa 111; Pittsburgh 53; Kentucky 50; UCLA 44; Texas Christian 40; Fresno State 30; Miami 22; Auburn 22; Arkansas 18; Maryland 14; Missouri 13; Troy 11; Oklahoma State 11; NC State 10; Illinois 9; Wyoming 8; Washington State 7; Wake Forest 7; Air Force 7; Minnesota 6; Mississippi State 5; South Carolina 4; Kansas 4; Texas Tech 3; Southern Methodist 3; Central Florida 3; Houston 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Michigan State 1; Memphis 1; Louisville 1; James Madison 1; Arizona 1.

