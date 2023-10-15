Where UNC football lands in Joel Klatt’s Top 10

The North Carolina Tar Heels find themselves at 6-0 following a big home win over Miami on Saturday night.

It’s the best start for the Tar Heels since the 1997 season and it was another good all-around effort from Mack Brown’s team. With the win, the Tar Heels are in second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference trailing only Florida State.

The win not only kept them unbeaten but put them in the top 10 in the latest polls. And they also moved into Joel Klatt’s weekly top 10 as well.

Here is what the Fox Sports analyst put out after Week 7 for his top teams in the nation. For the first time all season, the Tar Heels crack the top 10.

Oct 7, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) and the Longhorns huddle during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 Result: Off Week

Week 8:

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) carries the ball against the Miami Hurricanes in the second half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Def. Miami 41-31

Week 8: vs. Virginia

Oct 8, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix (10) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 5-1

Week 7 Result: Lost to Washington 36-33

Week 8: vs. Washington State

7. Washington

Oct 14, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) passes the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Def. Oregon 36-33

Week 8: vs. Arizona State

Penn State football players celebrate following a 63-0 win against Massachusetts on homecoming weekend Saturday, Oct.14, 2023, in State College, Pa.

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Def. UMass 63-0

Week 8: At Ohio State

5. Ohio State

Oct. 14, 2023; Lafayette, In., USA;

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day congratulates Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) coming off the field during the first half of Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium in Lafayette.

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Def. Purdue 41-7

Week 8: vs. Penn State

4. Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners running back Tawee Walker (29) celebrates after a touchdown during the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the University of Texas (UT) Longhorns at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Oklahoma won 34-30.

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Off Week

Week 8: vs. UCF

3. Florida State

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Shyheim Brown (38) smiles after a defensive stop against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Def. Syracuse 41-3

Week 8: vs. Duke

Oct 14, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Semaj Morgan (82) celebrates after he runs the ball for a touchdown in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Off Week

Week 8:

1. Georgia

Oct 14, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws a pass against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

2023 record: 6-0

Week 7 Result: Def. Vanderbilt 37-20

Week 8: OFF week

