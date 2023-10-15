Where UNC football lands in Joel Klatt’s Top 10
The North Carolina Tar Heels find themselves at 6-0 following a big home win over Miami on Saturday night.
It’s the best start for the Tar Heels since the 1997 season and it was another good all-around effort from Mack Brown’s team. With the win, the Tar Heels are in second place in the Atlantic Coast Conference trailing only Florida State.
The win not only kept them unbeaten but put them in the top 10 in the latest polls. And they also moved into Joel Klatt’s weekly top 10 as well.
Here is what the Fox Sports analyst put out after Week 7 for his top teams in the nation. For the first time all season, the Tar Heels crack the top 10.
10. Texas
2023 record: 5-1
Week 7 Result: Off Week
Week 8:
9. North Carolina
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Def. Miami 41-31
Week 8: vs. Virginia
8. Oregon
2023 record: 5-1
Week 7 Result: Lost to Washington 36-33
Week 8: vs. Washington State
7. Washington
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Def. Oregon 36-33
Week 8: vs. Arizona State
6. Penn State
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Def. UMass 63-0
Week 8: At Ohio State
5. Ohio State
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Def. Purdue 41-7
Week 8: vs. Penn State
4. Oklahoma
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Off Week
Week 8: vs. UCF
3. Florida State
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Def. Syracuse 41-3
Week 8: vs. Duke
2. Michigan
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Off Week
Week 8:
1. Georgia
2023 record: 6-0
Week 7 Result: Def. Vanderbilt 37-20
Week 8: OFF week