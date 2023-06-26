Where UNC football lands in ESPN’s future rankings

The countdown to the 2023 college football season rolls on here this summer and for the North Carolina Tar Heels, they are hoping to have a big season with the return of quarterback Drake Maye.

North Carolina got off to a hot start last season, going 9-1 and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings. But to close out the year, they lost four-straight games including the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game and the Holiday Bowl.

As we get set for this season, ESPN released its future power rankings for the next three years based on future rankings for quarterback, offense, and defense. For North Carolina, they did NOT land a spot in the rankings, not a great sign for the future.

The biggest reason here is that quarterback Drake Maye is very likely leaving after this season. North Carolina does have quarterbacks on the roster but none are proven like Maye is.

UNC will also lose a lot of talent on both offense and defense, which plays a role as well.

The good news is that UNC’s 2024 recruiting class is pretty good and they are starting to build a nice foundation. Let’s hope UNC can land in these future rankings when they are released again.

