Where UNC football commit Bryce Baker ranked in Elite 11 event

North Carolina football commit Bryce Baker was among the quarterbacks that were in California for the annual Elite 11 event which showcases the top players at the position in high school.

With Baker making the cut for the finals, the quarterback has already improved his stock. Now, following the performance, Baker likely will see an improvement in his overall rating on recruiting sites.

Following the event, Andrew Invins of 247Sports ranked his finalists with Baker at No. 9. He did have some interesting and positive things to say about Baker from the event:

Bryce Baker ended up being one of the biggest surprises of the week. A longtime three-star prospect in our rankings, we thought that Baker was near the top of the pack all three days. His arm and feet are frequently in tune, which allows him to challenge tight windows at the intermediate level. Baker threw five touchdowns on Thursday. More importantly, he protected the football, which is also what he has done in high school as his interception rate ranks third-best amongst the finalists.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Baker committed to North Carolina in June of 2023 out of East Forsyth High School. He’s ranked No. 239 nationally, No. 20 quarterback and No. 6 player in the state of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings.

He should see an uptick in his ranking with the next update and that’s positive news for the Tar Heels.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire