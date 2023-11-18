Where UNC basketball ranks in updated Top 25 and 1

With another double-digit win on Friday night, the North Carolina Tar Heels are now 3-0 on the year before they head to the Bahamas to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

It hasn’t been a challenging non-conference schedule just yet but things will start to pick up a bit in the Bahamas and the following weeks. Still, UNC has done what its needed to do by winning these games and staying ranked.

But just how good are they?

In the latest CBS Sports Top 25 and 1 rankings by Gary Parrish, the Tar Heels stayed put at No. 19 overall. Here is what Parrish said about UNC so far:

Armando Bacot finished with 22 points and 20 rebounds in Sunday’s 90-68 win over Lehigh. The Tar Heels’ next game is Friday against UC Riverside.

Bacot has been the strong point for the Tar Heels so far, scoring 20 points in each of the first three games. Overall, UNC has struggled a bit with shooting the basketball which was a problem last year. It’s still early, however, and the hope is that they figure it out and get better in that area.

UNC is the third highest-ranked ACC team on the list behind No. 4 Duke and No. 10 Miami.

