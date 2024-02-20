Where UNC basketball ranks in Andy Katz’s top 36

North Carolina saw their ranking in both the Coaches Poll and AP Top 25 Poll take a tumble on Monday. That was the bad news.

The good news? They were still a top 10 team in both polls after the 1-1 week that they had. Now, in college basketball analyst Andy Katz’s power rankings which feature 36 teams, they are also in the top 10.

North Carolina checks in at No. 10 on the updated power rankings that he released Monday afternoon. The Tar Heels are the second-highest-ranked ACC team in the rankings, behind only Duke who checked in at No. 8.

🚨 NEW AP POLL! 1. UConn

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. Arizona

5. Tennessee

6. Iowa State

7. Marquette

8. Duke

9. Kansas

10. North Carolina — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) February 19, 2024

The Tar Heels do get a nice little break here this week, having a week off between games. They head on the road to face off against Virginia on Saturday, a big game in the ACC despite the Cavaliers losing on Monday night.

Plus, with five games left in the regular season, the Tar Heels need to continue to stack wins.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire