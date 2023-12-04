Where UNC basketball ranks ahead of Duke in first NET rankings

The college basketball season is a month old and already it’s been a wild start to the year. If this past month is any sign of what is to come, then we are in for a wild ride.

With one month down, the NCAA has released the first set of NET rankings for the 2023-24 season. The rankings are an evaluation tool for the NCAA Tournament selection committee when putting together the field of 68 for the tournament in March. These are the first rankings of the season and they will be updated daily as games go on.

For the first set of rankings, North Carolina checks in at No. 32 overall, the third-best team in the ACC behind No. 18 Clemson and No. 27 Virginia.

The Tar Heels are ahead of rival Duke, who checked in at No. 37.

North Carolina’s 7-1 record includes a 1-1 Quad 1 record, which are games against teams ranked 1-30 at home, neutral games vs. 1-50, and away games vs. 1–75. The Tar Heels lone loss came at a neutral site against Villanova and the win came at home against Tennessee.

Now, moving forward this could change. The Tar Heels should be rooting for Arkansas to get into the top 50 as they currently stand at No. 117. But UNC does have some big opportunities ahead starting on Tuesday against UConn who are No. 9 in the rankings.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire