Where UNC basketball players rank in CBS Sports’ Top 101 for 2022-23 season

The UNC basketball program will tip off the 2022-23 season in under a week, hosting UNCW on Monday night in the Dean Dome. The game will begin what should be an exciting season for the Tar Heels after a run to the national championship game.

With four of those five starters back, plus Pete Nance coming in, UNC is one of the favorites to win it all this season. But it won’t be easy and the games still have to be played. Before we get into the season, CBS Sports writers Kyle Boone, Matt Norlander, Gary Parrish, and David Cobb released its list of the Top 101 players for the upcoming season.

And on that list are four Tar Heels.

Take a look below at where each of those UNC basketball players landed on the list.

3. Armando Bacot

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Armando Bacot (5) celebrates their win over the Duke Blue Devils after the game during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

10. Caleb Love

Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) reacts after a play against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

31. R.J. Davis

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard R.J. Davis (4) dribbles in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

95. Leaky Black

Jan 26, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Leaky Black (1) waits to come in the game in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire