Where UNC basketball lands in first Bracketology of regular season

Bracketology already? Yep, with the start of the college basketball season here, we are getting ready to complete the first week of the season. And with that, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has released his first Bracketology of the regular season.

The analyst has put out a new Bracketology following Monday’s games and there have been a few changes. The most notable was Michigan State falling off the one-seed line with their shocking loss at home to James Madison.

For North Carolina, there was really no movement at all. The Tar Heels are currently a No. 5 seed in the South Region facing off against No. 12 Liberty in the bracket. Also in that region is No. 1 Kansas, No. 2 Creighton, No. 3 Gonzaga, and No. 4 Texas A&M.

2024 NCAA Tournament Bracketology https://t.co/raCbQfMrSF. 🏀🏀 One day in the books! — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) November 7, 2023

Now, let me remind you again. It’s only the first week of the season and this will change A LOT between now and March. But it is a little fun to see what a national analyst thinks of the Tar Heels this early.

