Where UNC basketball lands in ESPN’s way-to-early top 25 for 2024-25

The 2023-24 college basketball season is officially in the books as the UConn Huskies have gone back-to-back, beating Purdue on Monday night for their sixth title since 1999. The Huskies completed a 37-3 season and capped it off with another title, ending the season.

But as the Huskies are celebrating, it’s never too early to look ahead at what next season could bring.

As soon as the confetti came down, ESPN released its way-too-early top 25 rankings for the 2024-25 season. For the North Carolina Tar Heels, they are coming off an ACC regular season title but a loss in the Sweet 16 that ended their season.

And Jeff Borzello has them right in the middle of the pack at No. 15:

How the Tar Heels are ultimately ranked heading into next season will be determined by the decisions of RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram. Davis isn’t likely to be drafted and he still has a COVID year of eligibility, while Harrison Ingram has played himself into the early second-round discussion. Without those two, Hubert Davis will be heavily reliant on returning guards Elliot Cadeau and Seth Trimble, and incoming five-star guards Ian Jackson and Drake Powell. Projected starting lineup: Elliot Cadeau (7.3 PPG)

Seth Trimble (5.2 PPG)

Ian Jackson (No. 16 in ESPN 100)

Drake Powell (No. 13 in ESPN 100)

Jalen Washington (3.9 PPG)

Now, that’s a fair ranking with that projected lineup. But it’s still very early in the offseason and there are two big decisions to be made still from RJ Davis and Harrison Ingram.

Those decisions plus possible additions out of the transfer portal will certainly change things. For now, this is UNC’s ranking and it’s not a bad one considering the decisions to be made still.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire