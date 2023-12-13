Where UNC basketball lands in December Bracketology

We are right in the middle of December and while the temps are cooling down, the action on the basketball court is heating up.

North Carolina is 7-2 on the year as their win streak was snapped by UConn in Madison Square Garden last week. The loss ended a streak that included wins over Arkansas and Tennessee, both ranked teams at the time and an ACC win over Florida State. Losing to UConn wasn’t a terrible loss for the Tar Heels but they would much rather have had that Quad 1 win in their column.

With the Tar Heels getting ready to face off against Kentucky in the CBS Sports Classic, they find themselves holding steady in the latest Bracketology from ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.

In the Bracketology released on Tuesday, Lunardi has the Tar Heels as a No. 3 seed against No. 14 Hofstra in the Midwest Region. That region features No. 1 Purdue, No. 2 Houston, and No. 4 Oklahoma.

UNC will face off against Oklahoma next week in the Jumpman Invitational.

A lot will change between now and Selection Sunday but things look good early on for the Tar Heels in terms of an analyst sharing where he believes they are currently seeded. The Tar Heels have the chance to add some quality wins to the resume in under a week with the games against the Wildcats and Sooners.

