Where UNC basketball lands in Bracketology ahead of ACC Tournament

The UNC basketball program has put itself in a bit of a hole here ahead of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. After losing to Duke on Saturday, the Tar Heels hopes to make the NCAA Tournament are hanging on by a thread.

UNC enters this ACC Tournament likely needing to win it all to punch their ticket as the automatic qualifier but winning three could get them in if other bubble teams fall. The Tar Heels need to stack quad 1 wins as much as possible and won’t get their first shot until the quarterfinals on Thursday if they make it.

A loss on Wednesday in their opening game would end all hope. So the Tar Heels really need to take it one game at a time and just stack as any wins as possible this week.

With the ACC Tournament here, let’s take a look at where the UNC Basketball team is in mock rackets ahead of this week’s play.

Joe Lunardi; ESPN - 3/7 (First four out)

Projection: First four out

Trending: UP

The Tar Heels fell to the ‘next four out’ line after losing to Duke on Saturday. But after the rest of the weekend games and Monday’s results, UNC is back in the ‘last four in’ line. They are currently team No. 72.

Jerry Palm (CBS Sports) - 3/7 (First four out)

Projection: First four out

Trending: —

After losing to Duke, UNC stayed put as one of the first four teams out. They are team No. 71 in Palm’s latest projection.

Bracket Matrix - 3/7 (OUT OF TOURNAMENT)

Projection: Appears in two brackets

Trending: DOWN

The Tar Heels appear in just two brackets on BracketMatrix which takes the averages of multiple brackets. Right now UNC is behind Wisconsin, Arizona State, Oklahoma State and Michigan.

USA TODAY - 3/7 (Next Four Out)

Projection: Next Four out

Trending: DOWN

The Tar Heels have been moved down in the latest USA TODAY bracket released on Tuesday morning. They are the first team in the ‘last four out’ section.

