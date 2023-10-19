Where UGA football ranks in key stats ahead of Week 8
The Georgia Bulldogs have had an up-and-down start to the 2023 college football season. Georgia has struggled to start fast in most weeks and the Bulldogs have struggled with red zone efficiency on offense and on defense.
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck put up a lot of yardage, but the Bulldogs must do a better job of avoiding turnovers and executing in the red zone. Beck has thrown an interception in three straight games. The Bulldogs are 7-0 and are doing putting up impressive numbers in the process.
Georgia, Michigan, and Oklahoma are the only three teams in the country with both a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense.
Where does Georgia football ranks in key statistics ahead of Week 8?
Scoring defense
No. 7 (tied)
Georgia allows 14.0 points per game
The Bulldogs have the SEC’s top scoring defense
Scoring offense
Ranking: No. 9
Georgia is scoring 40.1 points per game
The Bulldogs have averaged 34.8 points per game against SEC opponents
Leading passer: quarterback Carson Beck
PFF Grade: 91.1 (No. 6 in the country)
2,147 passing yards (No. 4 in the country)
Beck’s thrown for 15 total touchdowns and four interceptions
Beck has a QBR of 81.1 (No. 14 in the country)
Red zone offense
Ranking: No. 29 (tied)
Georgia has scored on 90% of its red zone possessions
The Bulldogs have scored touchdowns on just 62.5% of red zone drives
Sacks allowed
Ranking: No. 12 (tied)
Georgia has allowed just six sacks through seven games
Last season, the Dawgs allowed only nine sacks in 15 total games, which was the fourth-fewest in the country
Red zone defense
Ranking: No. 87
Georgia has allowed teams to score on 86.7% of red zone drives (13 of 15)
The Bulldogs have allowed 11 touchdowns on 15 red zone attempts (or 73.3% of red zone drives)
Turnover margin
Ranking: No. 61 (tied)
Georgia has a turnover margin of zero
The Bulldogs have nine total turnovers on offense and have forced nine total turnovers
Georgia’s defense has not forced a fumble yet this season (tied for last in the country)
Third down conversions (offense)
Ranking: No. 3
Georgia has converted an incredible 57.1% of third downs
The Bulldogs are 52 of 91 on third downs this year
Third down conversions (defense)
Ranking: No. 2
Georgia is allowing opponents to convert 23.6% of third down attempts (opponents are 21 of 89 on third down)
The Bulldog defense is doing a great job of getting off the field
Total yards (offense)
Ranking: No. 5
Georgia has accumulated an average of 509.4 yards per game
The Bulldogs are averaging 7.13 yards per play and 71.4 plays per game
Total defense
Ranking: No. 6
Yards allowed per game: 262.6
Georgia is allowing 4.39 yards per play