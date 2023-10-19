Where UGA football ranks in key stats ahead of Week 8

The Georgia Bulldogs have had an up-and-down start to the 2023 college football season. Georgia has struggled to start fast in most weeks and the Bulldogs have struggled with red zone efficiency on offense and on defense.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck put up a lot of yardage, but the Bulldogs must do a better job of avoiding turnovers and executing in the red zone. Beck has thrown an interception in three straight games. The Bulldogs are 7-0 and are doing putting up impressive numbers in the process.

Georgia, Michigan, and Oklahoma are the only three teams in the country with both a top-10 scoring offense and a top-10 scoring defense.

Where does Georgia football ranks in key statistics ahead of Week 8?

Scoring defense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

No. 7 (tied)

Georgia allows 14.0 points per game

The Bulldogs have the SEC’s top scoring defense

Scoring offense

Online Athens

Ranking: No. 9

Georgia is scoring 40.1 points per game

The Bulldogs have averaged 34.8 points per game against SEC opponents

Leading passer: quarterback Carson Beck

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 91.1 (No. 6 in the country)

2,147 passing yards (No. 4 in the country)

Beck’s thrown for 15 total touchdowns and four interceptions

Beck has a QBR of 81.1 (No. 14 in the country)

Red zone offense

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 29 (tied)

Georgia has scored on 90% of its red zone possessions

The Bulldogs have scored touchdowns on just 62.5% of red zone drives

Sacks allowed

Online Athens

Ranking: No. 12 (tied)

Georgia has allowed just six sacks through seven games

Last season, the Dawgs allowed only nine sacks in 15 total games, which was the fourth-fewest in the country

Red zone defense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 87

Georgia has allowed teams to score on 86.7% of red zone drives (13 of 15)

The Bulldogs have allowed 11 touchdowns on 15 red zone attempts (or 73.3% of red zone drives)

Turnover margin

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 61 (tied)

Georgia has a turnover margin of zero

The Bulldogs have nine total turnovers on offense and have forced nine total turnovers

Georgia’s defense has not forced a fumble yet this season (tied for last in the country)

Third down conversions (offense)

Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 3

Georgia has converted an incredible 57.1% of third downs

The Bulldogs are 52 of 91 on third downs this year

Third down conversions (defense)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 2

Georgia is allowing opponents to convert 23.6% of third down attempts (opponents are 21 of 89 on third down)

The Bulldog defense is doing a great job of getting off the field

Total yards (offense)

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Ranking: No. 5

Georgia has accumulated an average of 509.4 yards per game

The Bulldogs are averaging 7.13 yards per play and 71.4 plays per game

Total defense

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking: No. 6

Yards allowed per game: 262.6

Georgia is allowing 4.39 yards per play

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire