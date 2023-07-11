Where is UGA’s Carson Beck ranked compared to other SEC QBs?

The Georgia Bulldogs are looking to win a third straight national championship. However, it won’t be easy because the Dawgs have some uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff is expected to start for the Bulldogs. Both Beck and Vandagriff have not started any games in their college career, but both have a lot of familiarity with Georgia’s offensive scheme.

Whoever starts for Georgia will have an elite supporting cast and will be in a great situation. The starter should be in a position to put up great numbers.

Georgia’s favorable schedule will give Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff time to adapt to the starting role. Georgia avoids having to play the top projected teams in the SEC West. Additionally, the Bulldogs open the season with four straight home games against Tennessee-Martin, Ball State, South Carolina, and UAB.

SEC Mike considers Carson Beck, who is the projected starter, to be the SEC’s No. 8 quarterback ahead of the 2023 football season. He ranks Beck behind quarterbacks like Kentucky’s Devin Leary and Tennessee’s Joe Milton.

Georgia’s offensive line play should allow Carson Beck, who is not the most mobile of quarterbacks, to play to his strengths and work primarily from the pocket. Combine that with Georgia’s running game, defense, and elite receiving targets like Brock Bowers and Arian Smith and the Bulldogs will rarely put Beck in a tough situation.

SEC Mike thinks that Carson Beck could be ranked as the conference’s top quarterback by the end of the season. If Beck can avoid turnovers, then he should have a big year.

Carson Beck practices against one of the best defenses in the country every week. Saturdays will often be easier for him than in practice. Additionally, Beck looked pretty sharp in Georgia’s spring game.

Overall, Carson Beck’s talent and previous solid performances makes us think that he will end the year as a top five quarterback in the SEC.

