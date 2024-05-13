Where will Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro get taken in the 2024 NBA draft? Here's what mock drafts say.
Will Marquette's tandem of Tyler Kolek and Oso Ighodaro get taken in the NBA draft?
The event, over two days this year June 26-27, holds some mystery in a lack of clear-cut consensus at the top of the draft. While the MU players don't have a clear place, either, mock drafts seem to believe Kolek will wind up with a 2024 title contender near the end of the first round and Igodaro will get taken in the second.
Here's where mock drafts peg the players:
Tyler Kolek
No. 21 to Pelicans by Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. "This might be earlier than some expect for Kolek, but he was the best player not named Zach Edey this season in college basketball when healthy. Love his competitive edge and swagger he plays with, and his shooting and passing have dramatically improved during his time at Marquette."
No. 24 to Knicks by Sam Vecenie of The Athletic. "Kolek is a crafty guard. I’m not convinced he can even dunk, but he knows exactly how to play off two feet and is an elite distributor in ball screens. He made a big leap as a shooter this past season, drilling 38.8 percent from 3 while looking much more confident pulling up when opportunities arise. Kolek must prove he has the foot speed to hold up on defense in the NBA, and he’ll need to prove he can create separation with the ball in his hands against better defenders. But any team looking for a backup guard could plug Kolek in early."
No. 26 to Wizards by Jeff Zilgitt and Scooby Axson of USA Today. "A playmaker and scorer, especially off the dribble, Kolek sees the court well, operates with savvy in the pick-and-roll and is clever with his finishes at the rim. He has six double-doubles in points and assists this season."
No. 27 to Timberwolves by Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report. "Though the scouting report hasn't changed on Tyler Kolek from one season to the next, he made more fans this year with his advanced ball-screen feel and crafty finishes. He's going to draw interest from teams that could use a second-unit engine capable of creating and setting the table, though his efficient catch-and-shoot stroke figures to also give him an extra scoring method from off the ball."
No. 28 to Nuggets by Jeremy Woo of ESPN. "The Nuggets, squarely in the midst of a contention window with MVP Nikola Jokić, have not been shy about targeting NBA-ready college players in recent drafts, valuing immediate returns on their late first-round picks. Kolek checks those boxes, with the moxie and pick-and-roll smarts to step in and provide backup minutes. His defense and athletic ability are below average for an NBA guard, but he's extremely competitive, which will help endear him to teams in need of point guard depth."
No. 28 to Nuggets by Kyle Irving of The Sporting News. "Once Jamal Murray started to nurse a calf injury in the playoffs, it became clear that Denver could use another ball-handler. Kolek would be a steadying presence with a high basketball IQ who would thrive in that backup role for the defending champions. He's a patient playmaker who would play well off Nikola Jokić as a reliable perimeter shooter and crafty finisher. The 23-year-old senior is one of the few players in this class who could handle the transition to the NBA right away."
No. 29 to Jazz by Krysten Peek Yahoo! Sports. "The Jazz hit on Keyonte George last year and could use an older, established playmaker in the backcourt with George as they continue their rebuild. The lefty point guard finds creative ways to finish when needed and was one of the best passing guards this season."
No. 46 to Clippers by Kevin O'Connell of The Ringer. "Kolek could provide some much-needed playmaking to the Clippers backcourt behind James Harden, possibly as a replacement for the long term."
Oso Ighodaro
No. 40 to Trail Blazers by The Ringer. "Ighodaro would bring a different type of skill set to the frontcourt than anyone else on Portland’s roster, including Deandre Ayton."
No. 53 to Pistons by Bleacher Report. "Oso Ighodaro went out quietly to North Carolina State, playing mostly a background role to Marquette's guards and wings. His value at the next level will revolve more around his ball-handling and passing from the frontcourt, skills that can give a lineup a different look and Ighodaro advantages against bigs. But he'll also earn minutes with his play-finishing, touch shots and defensive versatility."
