Here’s where Tyler Guyton fits on Cowboys depth chart

The Dallas Cowboys, after trading down and picking up a third-round selection, used pick No. 29 to draft offensive tackle Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma. Guyton, a formidable presence at just under 6-foot-8 and over 320 pounds, with 34-inch arms, perfectly aligns with the Cowboys’ standards for the offensive tackle position. The team’s reliance on superior athleticism further solidified Guyton’s selection, given his top-notch relative athletic score (RAS).

Guyton’s overall RAS score was 9.73 out of 10, ranking him 38th out of 1,377 offensive tackles graded since 1987. He had a great rating in height, weight, vertical, 10-yard split, and 3-cone ranking by the RAS metrics. Dallas believes in drafting prospects with these traits and having their coaches develop them to their highest potential. But where will he play?

Dallas seems intent on keeping Tyler Smith at left guard, and they recently paid a big contract to right tackle, Terence Steele. Guyton will get a chance to start at left tackle first.

He would start as a rookie at possibly the most critical position on the team that isn’t quarterback, and Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass would battle it out for the center position.

If the move from right tackle to left tackle is too much for Guyton to handle, then one other possibility is Smith moving from LG out to LT, Bass playing at LG, Hoffman starting at center, Zack Martin at right guard, and Guyton battles Steele for the RT spot.

If Steele bounces back after struggling in 2023, then Guyton gets a season to develop as a backup tackle behind Smith or Steele. If Steele continues to struggle, then Guyton could start at his natural position in college.

The rest of the 2024 draft could also impact the offensive line. If Dallas drafts a center or guard, it could change Guyton’s fate, but for now, he will get his start at LT for the Cowboys.

