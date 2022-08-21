Where Ty Davis-Price, young 49ers running backs can improve, per Kyle Shanahan

Where Davis-Price, young backs can improve in Shanahan's eyes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

MINNEAPOLIS — Rookie running backs Ty-Davis Price and Jordan Mason carried the load on the ground in the 49ers' preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium.

With most of the veterans sitting out of the 49ers' second preseason game, or at least on a pitch count, the rookie backs had a chance to shine in their 17-7 win.

The 49ers' ground game got off to a slow start but Davis-Price took it up a notch in the second half. After only two carries for four yards in the first two quarters, the LSU product finished the night with 41 yards on 10 carries.

Mason, who was only seen on the field in the second half, carried the ball nine times for 57 yards giving him a 6.3 yards per carry average -- the highest on the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan shared on Sunday that the young backs are still a work-in-progress.

“I thought they all had a couple of good runs where they did break some tackles and create,” Shanahan said via conference call. “I also thought they had some holes that they missed where it’s not blocked great but we got to get at least a yard on a couple of those.”

Shanahan explained that it’s not just about when the rookies have the ball in their hands that matters. He demands that all of his skill players contribute to pass protection and run blocking.

“Just trying to make them be complete all-around backs to where they know their assignments and protections,” Shanahan said. “Knowing all the right techniques in the handoffs and the way to line up in the formations without having to ask the quarterbacks. Those are the things we are constantly trying to do with all those young backs.”

Both rookies will see the field in the 49ers' final preseason game on Thursday against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium, but their workload likely will be lighter with most of the roster expected to suit up.

