How to watch, stream, the 2023 WNBA draft
Tune in to the WNBA draft on Monday night. Here's how and where to find the annual event. #GoBucks
Yahoo Sports will have coverage of the three-round draft, beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Follow every pick and live commentary.
The Gamecocks join Connecticut, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Stanford. And with five selected over three rounds, South Carolina is the third school to have at least that many taken in a single draft.
Wright appears to get a kick out of putting a scare in to newly drafted Dream players.
Aliyah Boston has been the projected No. 1 pick for multiple seasons now and the Fever made it official on Monday night.
Yahoo Sports compiled a big board of the most likely first-round candidates, though there is always a surprise or two come draft night.
