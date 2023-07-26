Here’s where Trevon Diggs ranks among the 10 highest-paid DBs in 2023

Trevon Diggs has agreed to a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, likely opening the flood gates to the club getting their group of young stars under contract for the foreseeable future. Diggs, who won’t turn 25 until Week 3 of the season, led the league in interceptions in 2021 with 11, the most since former Cowboy Everson Walls had that total back in 1981.

Diggs didn’t set the market at the position, though. His five-year, $97 million deal barely placed him in the top five. In the era when the next man up normally sets the market, the $19.4 million average could represent the Cowboys doing well in the negotiation with the Maryland native. Here’s a look at the top-paid defensive backs in the NFL, all numbers per Over The Cap.

Packers CB Jaire Alexander - four years, $84 million

Average Annual Salary: $21 million

Total Guaranteed: $30 million

Fully Guaranteed: $30 million

Browns CB Denzel Ward - five years, $100.5 million

Average Annual Salary: $20.1 million

Total Guaranteed: $71.25 million

Fully Guaranteed: $44.5 million

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey - five years, $100 million

Average Annual Salary: $100 million

Total Guaranteed: $71.2 million

Fully Guaranteed: $43.7 million

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey - five years, $97.5 million

Average Annual Salary: $19.5 million

Total Guaranteed: $67 million

Fully Guaranteed: $40 million

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore - five years, $97 million

Average Annual Salary: $97 million

Total Guaranteed: $68.35 million

Fully Guaranteed: $44.35 million

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs - five years, $97 million*

* Complete details of deal still unknown

Chargers safety Derwin James - four years, $76.5 million

Average Annual Salary: $19 million

Total Guaranteed: $42 million

Fully Guaranteed: $38.6 million

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick - four years, $73 million

Average Annual Salary: $18.25 million

Total Guaranteed: $36 million

Fully Guaranteed: $36 million

Dolphins CB Xavien Howard - five years, $90 million

Average Annual Salary: $18 million

Total Guaranteed: $40.3 million

Fully Guaranteed: $36.3 million

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams - five years, $70 million

Average Annual Salary: $17.5 million

Total Guaranteed: $38 million

Fully Guaranteed: $21 million

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire