Here’s where Trevon Diggs ranks among the 10 highest-paid DBs in 2023
Trevon Diggs has agreed to a new deal with the Dallas Cowboys, likely opening the flood gates to the club getting their group of young stars under contract for the foreseeable future. Diggs, who won’t turn 25 until Week 3 of the season, led the league in interceptions in 2021 with 11, the most since former Cowboy Everson Walls had that total back in 1981.
Diggs didn’t set the market at the position, though. His five-year, $97 million deal barely placed him in the top five. In the era when the next man up normally sets the market, the $19.4 million average could represent the Cowboys doing well in the negotiation with the Maryland native. Here’s a look at the top-paid defensive backs in the NFL, all numbers per Over The Cap.
Packers CB Jaire Alexander - four years, $84 million
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $21 million
Total Guaranteed: $30 million
Fully Guaranteed: $30 million
Browns CB Denzel Ward - five years, $100.5 million
Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $20.1 million
Total Guaranteed: $71.25 million
Fully Guaranteed: $44.5 million
Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey - five years, $100 million
Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $100 million
Total Guaranteed: $71.2 million
Fully Guaranteed: $43.7 million
Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey - five years, $97.5 million
Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $19.5 million
Total Guaranteed: $67 million
Fully Guaranteed: $40 million
Saints CB Marshon Lattimore - five years, $97 million
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $97 million
Total Guaranteed: $68.35 million
Fully Guaranteed: $44.35 million
Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs - five years, $97 million*
(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
* Complete details of deal still unknown
Chargers safety Derwin James - four years, $76.5 million
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $19 million
Total Guaranteed: $42 million
Fully Guaranteed: $38.6 million
Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick - four years, $73 million
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $18.25 million
Total Guaranteed: $36 million
Fully Guaranteed: $36 million
Dolphins CB Xavien Howard - five years, $90 million
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $18 million
Total Guaranteed: $40.3 million
Fully Guaranteed: $36.3 million
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams - five years, $70 million
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Average Annual Salary: $17.5 million
Total Guaranteed: $38 million
Fully Guaranteed: $21 million