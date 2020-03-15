Where is the Trent Williams trade? Compensation and contract could be hurdles, per reports

It's been more than a week since the Redskins gave Trent Williams permission to seek a trade, and while there have been plenty of teams reported to be interested, there hasn't been a trade.

Some of that makes sense.

Much of the NFL is in a holding pattern until the results of the NFL Player's Association vote for a new collective bargaining agreement becomes official. The voting ended Saturday night and most expect to hear the outcome on Sunday. Once that hurdle gets cleared, there will be more movement on contracts around the league. There's also the coronavirus, which is impacting every single aspect of American life right, and causing many things to move slower.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Beyond that, however, there are still other problems in working out a trade.

Williams wants a new contract and wants to be paid at the top of the market for offensive tackles. Right now, the Eagles' Lane Johnson is making $18 million per season, the most in the league. For Williams to get top of market means more than that, maybe even $20 million per season. That number might seem high, but with a salary cap projected to be above $200 million, it's about 10 percent of the cap. For a star left tackle like Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, about 10 percent of the cap doesn't seem too crazy.

Detractors will point out though that Williams will be 32 this fall and hasn't played a full season since 2013. He missed all of 2019 due to a contract holdout and the removal of a tumor on his scalp, so in some ways his body is rested, but he missed 16 games from 2014 to 2018. That's a full season of missed games, although not all were for injury. He also served a four-game suspension for marijuana use, something that the new CBA won't punish.

Add all of that up and the process of getting a new contract worked out between a new team and Williams is complex. It will take some time.

Story continues

Combine that with the Redskins reluctance to trade Williams without significant draft compensation in return makes the trade that much harder.

Washington has been adamant that Williams won't get moved for late-round picks. The goal has been and remains a second-round pick in exchange for Williams, and right now, that offer isn't on the market. Perhaps a third-round pick packaged with other options could get a deal done, but the Redskins feel like there is zero hurry to move unless a good deal emerges.

For Williams this is tough, as his agent openly talked about wanting a fresh start.

A fresh start won't happen until Williams gets a new deal with a new team, and then that team gives the Redskins enough to get a trade done. It's not simple, and it's not happening fast.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS

Del Rio's guys: He knows these free agents

Davis to DC?: Rivera may consider this LB

Poaching Cowboys?: Cooper or Jones are Redskins options

Where is the Trent Williams trade? Compensation and contract could be hurdles, per reports originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington