Where Tosh Lupoi ranks among the highest paid assistant coaches in college football

As they were looking for a new head football coach last winter following the departure of Mario Cristobal, Oregon knew that not only would it have pony up some good money for his replacement, but the Ducks would also have to invest in his assistants as well.

Athletic Director Rob Mullens hired Dan Lanning and in turn, Lanning was able to coax Tosh Lupoi away from the NFL, which required cash. In fact, it required enough cash to make Lupoi the highest-paid assistant in the Pac-12 conference.

Lupoi’s 2022 salary of $1.74 million was high enough to be among the Top 10 nationwide. While the proof has yet to be in the pudding — Lupoi has had just one season to work his magic — the Ducks are hoping that with a few more recruiting classes to bolster the defense, Oregon will have a defense other Pac-12 schools will be envious of, and ultimately fear.

Here’s how Lupoi’s 2022 salary compared to those also in the Top 10 highest-paid assistants around the country.

Todd Monken - Georgia

Position: Offensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $2.01 million

Jim Knowles - Ohio State

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.9 million

Barry Odom - Arkansas

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.85 million

* Hired on Dec. 6 to be the head coach at UNLV

Matt House - LSU

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.8 million

Jeff Lebby - Oklahoma

Position: Offensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.8 million

Tosh Lupoi - Oregon

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.74 million

Pete Golding - Alabama

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.73 million

Pete Kwiatkowski - Texas

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.7 million

DJ Durkin - Texas A&M

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.5 million

Jim Leonhard - Wisconsin

Position: Defensive Coordinator

2022 salary: $1.5 million

* Served as Interim Head Coach when Paul Chryst was fired on Oct. 2.

