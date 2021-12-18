Where the top transfer portal quarterbacks are heading in 2022

Plenty of quarterback movement going on in the transfer portal, despite the fact that bowl season is just now getting underway. The LSU Tigers are no strangers to quarterbacks and the portal. Since April three of the four quarterbacks on the spring roster have been in the portal. Two transferred out with TJ Finley and Max Johnson.

They weren’t the only ones in the portal as two Ohio State Buckeye passers also put their names in the portal. Still, plenty of movement to come. We take a look at the top transfer quarterbacks according to 247Sports transfer ratings and where they are slated to play in 2022.

We start with the LSU quarterback:

Myles Brennan, LSU

(Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Withdrew from the transfer portal

The LSU Tigers won’t have to find a veteran quarterback in the transfer portal as Myles Brennan sets to return for a sixth season. Injuries have hampered his opportunities but the hope is this year will be the year for Brennan. The quarterback room will consist of Brennan, four-star QB Garrett Nussmeier of the 2021 class, and five-star QB Walker Howard.

Next, we will look at the top quarterbacks to leave through the transfer portal.

Quinn Ewers, Ohio State

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch

Commits to Texas

Five-Star Transfer | 2021 recruiting class | No. 1 QB

After originally committing to the Texas Longhorns under Tom Herman, after a semester in Columbus, he heads back to Austin with Steve Sarkisian. He will give them an immediate boost at quarterback immediately, at least that is how it looks on paper.

Dillon Gabriel, Central Florida

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Commits to UCLA

Four-Star Transfer | 2019 Recruiting Class | No. 3 QB

Gabriel leaves Orlando, Florida, for Los Angeles, California. Chip Kelly looking to reload the position following Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR likely heading to the NFL.

Spencer Rattler, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Commits to South Carolina

Four-Star Transfer | 2019 Recruiting Class | No. 4 QB

Spencer Rattler was the hottest name heading into the 2021 season. After a step back, Rattler looks to reignite his Heisman campaign with a familiar face, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer.

Max Johnson, LSU

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Commits to Texas A&M

Four-Star Transfer | 2020 Recruiting Class | No. 5 QB

Many believed that Max Johnson could be playing for Jimbo Fisher in 2022, they just thought it would be in Baton Rouge. Johnson heads to College Station as a new era is set to begin in Death Valley. Johnson joins a QB room that has Haynes King and Conner Weigman. That quarterback battle will be one to keep an eye on.

Jacob Zeno, Baylor

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Committed to UAB

Three-Star Transfer | 2019 Recruiting Class | No. 9 QB

Zeno lost out on the quarterback competition to Gerry Bohannon, so after three passes in 2021, he entered the transfer portal. Zeno will now head to UAB where he will likely be the guy for the Blazer.

Casey Thompson, Texas

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Projected to TCU

Three-Star Transfer | 2018 Recruiting Class | No. 10 QB

After starting for most of the season in Austin and the acquisition of Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy, Thompson looks to exit stage left. Many feel he will end up at TCU where he can battle it out with former OU transfer Chandler Morris for the starting job. However, don’t forget Max Duggan is still in Fort Worth as well.

Top Available Quarterbacks

(Marvin Pfeiffer/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)

Cameron Ward, Incarnate Word: No. 2 Transfer QB

Kedon Slovis, USC: No. 6 Transfer QB

Bo Nix, Auburn: No. 7 Transfer QB

Zach Calzada, Texas A&M: No. 8 Transfer QB

