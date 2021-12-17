Where the top Texas prospects signed in the 2022 recruiting class

The state of Texas produced seven five-star prospects in the 2022 recruiting class.

Both Texas and Texas A&M are doing their part in assuring that the top in-state talent stays in Texas. We’ve witnessed Ohio State and Alabama come into the state and pluck the top prospects far too often in the past.

For the 2022 cycle, the Longhorns and Aggies either already signed or are in great position to sign eight of the top in-state recruits in the class. The top prospect from the state of Texas is five-star linebacker Harold Perkins, who has yet to officially sign with his school of choice. However, Texas A&M is emerging as the clear-cut favorite.

The Aggies have put together the No. 1 recruiting class up to this point, in large part due to the in-state talent. They’re in great position to land 10 of the top 20 prospects in the state. Texas isn’t far behind with the No. 5 class in the country, and expected to sign five of the top 20 in-state recruits.

It’s no secret that Texas High School Football produces some of the best talent in the nation. Take a look at where each of the highest rated in-state prospects have signed up to this point.

Editor’s note: Rankings reflect 247Sports composite

Terrance Brooks, CB

Signed with Texas on Dec. 15.

Bryce Anderson, S

𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗

S Bryce Anderson

West Brook HS

Beaumont, TX

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Welcome to Aggieland @BryceAnderson_1 👍 pic.twitter.com/sxZntyf0Zd — TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 15, 2021

Signed with Texas A&M on Dec. 15.

Omari Abor, EDGE

Ohio State 🔮 pick for Texas target Omari Abor (🏈) ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 2022 Edge / 6-4 / 240

🏫 Duncanville, TX

✍️ By Collin Kennedy (OU Insider)

🎚️ 5 (Med)#247Sports #GoBucks 🌰 — Texas Crystal Ball 🤘🔮 🧙‍♂️ (@texcrystal_ball) December 15, 2021

Abor has not signed or announced his commitment yet, but Ohio State appears to be the favorite.

Conner Weigman, QB

𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗘𝗗

QB Conner Weigman

Bridgeland HS

Cypress, TX

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Welcome to Aggieland @ConnerWeigman 👍 pic.twitter.com/pT4hAhRrv5 — TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 15, 2021

Signed with Texas A&M on Dec. 15.

Cade Klubnik, QB

Signed with Clemson on Dec. 15.

Denver Harris, CB

Harris will announce his decision on Dec. 18, and it appears to be a two-horse battle between Texas A&M and Texas.

Kelvin Banks, OT

Welcome to the family Kelvin Banks Jr.! 🤘 (@Kelvinbanksjr12) pic.twitter.com/yY4CqTrekg — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 15, 2021

Signed with Texas on Dec. 15.

Devon Campbell, IOL

Campbell will be announcing his decision between Texas and Oklahoma on Feb. 3.

Evan Stewart, WR

Signed with Texas A&M on Dec. 16.

Harold Perkins, LB

JUST IN: Cypress (Texas) Park 5 ⭐️ LB Harold Perkins dropped a top three of LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M via Instagram pic.twitter.com/qNFDf5I5HP — Nick Harris (@NickHarris247) December 2, 2021

Perkins top three schools are Texas A&M, Texas and LSU. He is set to announce on Jan 2, 2022.

