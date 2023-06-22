Where the top six in-state class of 2024 recruits are headed
It has been a surprising few days for Wisconsin on the class of 2024 recruiting trail, to say the least. First, three-star cornerback Vernon Woodward flipped to Big Ten rival Illinois. Second, in-state tight end Rob Booker decommitted and quickly announced his pledge to future Big Ten rival UCLA.
Luke Fickell’s first full class as head coach now ranks No. 19 on 247Sports.com after losing the two recruits. The class is down to 14 total commitments.
The biggest takeaway from the recent news is the trend of in-state recruits going elsewhere. Wisconsin currently does not have a commitment from any of the top six recruits from the state in the class. All six are headed to other Big Ten schools, the last with UCLA once it joins the conference after the 2023 season.
That has not been the case for any class in recent memory. Wisconsin has long dominated its home state, even after coaching changes are made. I’m not raising alarm bells, as each player is a unique situation and some of this stagnation may have to do with Wisconsin’s previous regime.
But it is a trend to note nonetheless. Here is each of the state of Wisconsin’s top six recruits in the class of 2024 and where they are committed to play:
No. 1: Donovan Harbour
Hometown: Waukesha, Wisconsin
High School: Catholic Memorial
Recruiting Bio: Four-star OT, 0.9275, No. 188 player in the class of 2024
School: Penn State
No. 2: Corey Smith
Hometown: Waukesha, Wisconsin
High School: Catholic Memorial
Recruiting Bio: Four-star RB, 0.9133, No. 257 player in the class of 2024
School: Penn State
No. 3: Nathan Roy
110% committed #RTB #SkiUMah @Callybrian @Coach_Fleck @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @McNamaraRivals pic.twitter.com/SQ3k7ca9D9
— Nathan Roy (@thenathanroy) June 18, 2023
Hometown: Mukwonago, Wisconsin
High School: Mukwonago
Recruiting Bio: Four-star OT, 0.9309, No. 173 player in the class of 2024
School: Minnesota
No. 4: Garrett Sexton
COMMITTED! @coachjfranklin @CoachTrautFB @CoachHarris28 @CoachLinares @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/QirwvfYxyA
— Garrett Sexton (@garrettsextonwi) April 24, 2023
Hometown: Hartland, Wisconsin
High School: Arrowhead
Recruiting Bio: Four-star OT, 0.9025, No. 321 player in the class of 2024
School: Penn State
No. 5: Rob Booker
Westwood I’m home!!!🐻🐻@UCLAChipKelly @JeffFaris @EthanYoungFB @PeteMayberry #4sUp #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/900k5BxCtZ
— Rob Booker II (@robertbookerr) June 22, 2023
Hometown: Waunakee, Wisconsin
High School: Waunakee
Recruiting Bio: Three-star TE, 0.8885, No. 466 player in the class of 2024
School: UCLA
No. 6: Sam Pilof
Committed!!! #chop @GregSchiano @cjhetherman @coachharasymiak @MattWalp 🪓 pic.twitter.com/RMdUxxP5l2
— Sam Pilof (@pilofsam1) April 15, 2023
Hometown: Middleton, Wisconsin
High School: Middleton
Recruiting Bio: Three-star LB, 0.8552, No. 1135 player in the class of 2024
School: Rutgers