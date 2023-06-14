Where would the top remaining offensive free agents fit on Eagles’ depth chart?

The Eagles are always doing their due diligence on potential roster additions, and with the running joke being that local media is interested in signing everyone, we’re wondering how the top remaining NFL free agents would fit in Philadelphia.

Evan Macy of The Philly Voice recently wondered whether a team of current free agents could compete for a playoff spot.

The Birds are stacked at almost every position.

With so many talented players available on the open market and only so many roster spots open, we’re looking at where the top remaining offensive free agents would fit on the Eagles’ depth chart as it currently stands.

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater – QB3

Carson Wentz – Wouldn’t make the team

Matt Ryan – Wouldn’t make the team

Bridgewater would be the third best quarterback on the roster, while most fans and experts would trust Tanner McKee more in a tight spot over Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan.

Running Backs

Dalvin Cook – RB2

Ezekiel Elliott – RB4

Leonard Fournette – RB4

Kareem Hunt – RB4

The names are full of star power, but Cook is the only available free agent that could actually shake up the Eagles depth chart. Cook made his fourth straight Pro Bowl appearance in 2022 after logging 1,173-yard, and 10-total touchdowns. Cook is the only NFL player to rush for 1,110-plus yards in each of the last four years. His 4.4 yards per carry in 2022 was a career low, but he’d make Trey Sermon and Rashaad Penny expendable, because Boston Scott is a keeper.

Elliott would make a great short yardage back, while Fournette and Hunt lack any burst and wouldn’t be considered upgrades.

Wide Receivers

DeAndre Hopkins – WR3

Jarvis Landry – WR4

Kenny Golladay – WR5

Julio Jones – WR5

Hopkins would be an upgrade over Quez Watkins and Olamide Zaccheaus, while the potential additions of Landry, Golladay and Jones would be high-risk insurance and distractions to younger players like Joseph Ngata and Jadon Haselwood.

Tight End

Cameron Brate — TE 2

MyCole Pruitt – TE4

Maxx Williams – TE4

Brate has valuable starting experience in the NFL (33 starts in 126 career games). He had just 20 catches for 174 yards last season at the age of 31, but provides value in two-tight end sets and good tight end depth.

Offensive Line

Philadelphia has the NFL’s top offensive line and there are no available free agents worthy of cracking the starting lineup.

Taylor Lewan – LT2

Eric Fisher – LT3

Dalton Risner – LG2

Gabe Jackson – LG3

Ben Jones – C3

Billy Price – C3

Trai Turner – RG3

AJ Cann – RG4

George Fant – RT3

Michael Schofield – RT3

Lewan has experienced some brutal injuries over the years, but is still a good player when he’s on the field. Allowing four sacks and 22 pressures in his last full season (2021). Lewan would be a solid backup to Jordan Mailata.

