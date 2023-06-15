Where would the top remaining defensive free agents fit on Eagles’ depth chart?

The Eagles are always doing their due diligence on potential roster additions, and with the running joke being that local media is interested in signing everyone, we’re wondering how the top remaining NFL free agents would fit in Philadelphia.

Evan Macy of The Philly Voice recently wondered whether a team of current free agents could compete for a playoff spot.

The Birds are stacked at almost every position.

With so many talented players available on the open market and only so many roster spots open, we’re looking at where the top remaining defensive free agents would fit on the Eagles’ depth chart as it currently stands.

Edge rusher

Jadeveon Clowney — DE 3

Yannick Ngakoue — DE 2

Trey Flowers — DE4

Justin Houston — SAM LB 2

Melvin Ingram — SAM LB 4

Ngakoue had 9.5 sacks in 2022, bringing his total to 65 over eight NFL seasons. His inability to defend the run makes him a situational pass-rusher, a role in which he could be used along with Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, and more.

Clowney’s production dropped off in Cleveland last season, as he had just two sacks in 12 games. He’s a straight-line power rusher who can be stout against the run.

His age will impact Houston’s market, but the production is still there for the veteran to sign with a contending team as a rotational edge rusher. In 2022 Houston finished with 9.5 sacks (tied for 20th) and 32 pressures.

Ingram produced six sacks and 22 tackles in 17 games this past season.

Defensive Tackle

[Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Jki 121822 Cowboys Jags Cp 101

Dawuane Smoot DT3

Chris Wormley DT3

Matt Ioannitis DT3

Shelby Harris DT3

Smoot had five sacks and 21 tackles in 2022.

Back in 2018, Ioannidis piled up 7.5 sacks during his third season in Washington. In 2018, Ioannidis had his best season while racking up a career-high 8.5 sacks, Ioannidis also added 64 total tackles. T

Linebacker

Jaylon Smith LB4

Kwon Alexander LB3

Kyle Van Noy LB4

Myles Jack LB2

Jack makes the most sense if Philadelphia decides to make a training camp move to add another linebacker. Kwon Alexander is still formidable, but could be a liability in coverage.

Middle linebacker

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Rashaan Evans LB3

Zach Cunningham LB 3

Evans is 27-year-old and led the team in tackles, posting a whopping 159 stops—seventh-most in the entire NFL.

The Falcons decided to look elsewhere.

Cornerbacks

(Tennessean photo / USA TODAY Network)

Marcus Peters CB3

Ronald Darby CB3

Byron Jones CB4

Bryce Callahan CB4

Peters hasn’t played an entire season since 2018, but he’s a ball hawk who has notched 32 interceptions and 93 pass breakups in his eight pro seasons.

Injuries threatened Callahan’s career before a rebound 2022 season with the Chargers playing in the slot.

A second-round pick of the Bills back in 2015, Ronald Darby has spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, and Denver Broncos. Darby has started 88 games. He’s never been to the Pro Bowl, but Darby was a starter for the Eagles team that won Super Bowl LII.

Safety

John Johnson S3

Andrew Adams S4

The on-the-ball production dipped for Johnson in Cleveland last season, as he finished with one interception and four pass breakups. The veteran safety still plays with range.

Philadelphia tried adding Adams, and it didn’t work.

