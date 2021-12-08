Where the top receivers in the portal are projected to land

The transfer portal is full of program-changing players that could propel a team from mediocrity to the top of the college football world.

Whether it be quarterbacks from the transfer portal like Joe Burrow leading one of the most prolific offenses of all time, or a receiver like Alabama’s Jameson Williams who just needed a chance to prove that he could be the best player at that position in the nation.

Schools like Texas, who are particularly weak in certain spots on the roster, are paying close attention to the portal to try and add immediate contributors to help turn around a program that has been struggling for over a decade.

There are a few talented receivers in the portal already. Multiple four-star prospects have decided to go elsewhere after a coaching change or for other reasons.

Here are where a few of the top receivers in the portal are projected to go via 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions and various media reports.

Taj Harris (Syracuse)

Harris was a receiver that once found a home in November, as he had committed to Kentucky, but recently decommitted and is in the process of looking for a new home again.

Thank you BBN for all the love and support y’all showed me without me even playing a snap💙 with that being said I decommit from the University of Kentucky❕ — Taj Harris 🕷 (@_harris3) December 5, 2021

According to an article by the Louisville Courier Journal, Harris has a few things academically that he needs to get squared away before he will be able to transfer to his next school.

Mycah Pittman (Oregon)

After being underutilized at Oregon, Pittman decided to toss his name in the portal. While he doesn’t have a crystal ball prediction yet, he has visited two programs thus far. According to his Twitter, Pittman has taken official visits to both Arizona State and Florida State.

ASU official visit this weekend #ForksUp — MJP (@MycahPittman) December 1, 2021

FSU offical visit next weekend #GONOLES — MJP (@MycahPittman) December 1, 2021

He has ties to both schools in a way, as his family lives in Arizona, and prior to moving to California during his high school career he was from Tampa, Florida.

In an interview with Rivals, Pittman explained his other possible suitors and when he wanted to decide by:

“There are plenty of opportunities elsewhere. I know Nebraska and Texas A&M would like me to visit there. I would like to do that too. But that’s really it as of right now. So, I’m trying to make sure I’m entertaining the right schools and talking to the right schools. “I’m hoping to sign by the end of this month and or maybe the beginning of the next month. I know that I have to sign up somewhere soon if I want to get into the (spring) workouts and start learning the playbook.”

Tyrese Chambers (FIU)

One of the top Group of Five receivers in the portal, Chambers has had his fair share of offers come his way after entering the portal. Chambers had a great season at FIU where he racked up 45 catches, 1,074 yards, and nine touchdown receptions. While he doesn’t have a crystal ball yet, there is speculation that he could return home to Maryland where he played his high school football. He has also taken an official visit to Arizona State, who has been extremely active in the portal in terms of receivers.

He will have a plethora of options at the Power Five level due to his success at both Sacred Heart and FIU.

Jadon Haselwood (Oklahoma)

The highest ranked receiver in the portal, Jadon Haselwood was one of many Sooners players to transfer after the departure of Lincoln Riley. He unlike many other of the top receivers has actually found a new home, as he recently announced his commitment to Arkansas.

Austin Stogner (Oklahoma)

While he isn’t a receiver, Austin Stogner falls under the category of a pass catcher. The former Oklahoma standout tight end has actually had one of the more active profiles with multiple crystal ball predictions to a couple different schools. He currently holds two predictions in favor of Ohio State, and one in favor of South Carolina.

Theo Wease (Oklahoma)

Theo Wease is the No. 2 wide receiver in the transfer portal at the moment, narrowly behind former teammate Jadon Haselwood. There have not been any reported visits up to this point, which could mean he’s either keeping it under wraps or considering a return to Norman.

