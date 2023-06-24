Where the top-rated players in the Northwest are committed to play in 2024 class

One of the most important keys to recruiting in the world of college football is being able to hold onto the talent that is close to home. While the Oregon Ducks have seen some massive success over the past decade recruiting on a national scale and bringing in top players from states like Texas, Florida, and California, what keeps a brand strong is the ability to hold onto the players who grow up in your backyard.

It’s that reason that the USC Trojans were so dominant in the recruiting game for much of this century; they were able to hold onto the elite players who grew up in California and get them to play in Los Angeles.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

While the state of Oregon and Washington may not produce as much talent as places like California, Georgia, or Florida at the high school football level, it is still pivotal for success to make sure that the best players in your neck of the woods don’t take off to play elsewhere.

When Dan Lanning came to Oregon, he said that was among his top keys to success in the recruiting game.

So when we look at the Pacific Northwest — Oregon, Washington, and Idaho — who are the top-rated players in the 2024 class, and where are they currently committed or trending to sign? Let’s take a look:

4-star WR Gatlin Bair | Idaho

247Sports Rating: 0.9771

Advertisement

National Ranking: 36th

State Ranking: 1st

Recruiting Buzz: Nebraska 82.1% | Oregon 5.3% (On3)

4-star WR Jason Brown | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.9551

National Ranking: 90th

State Ranking: 1st

Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 29.8% | Washington 20.9% (On3)

4-star OL Isendre Ahfua | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.9533

National Ranking: 98th

State Ranking: 2nd

Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 84.3% | Miami 4.4% (On3)

4-star OT Fox Crader | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.9263

National Ranking: 175th

State Ranking: 3rd

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

4-star TE Hogan Hansen | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.9257

Advertisement

National Ranking: 197th

State Ranking: 4th

Commitment: Michigan Wolverines

4-star TE Joey Olsen | Oregon

247Sports Rating: 0.9142

National Ranking: 247th

State Ranking: 1st

Commitment: USC Trojans

4-star LB Brayden Platt | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.9131

National Ranking: 259th

State Ranking: 5th

Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 83.7% | Oklahoma 4.9% (On3)

4-star TE A.J. Pugliano | Oregon

247Sports Rating: 0.8933

National Ranking: 391st

State Ranking: 2nd

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

4-star S Kyan McDonald | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8889

Advertisement

National Ranking: 463rd

State Ranking: 6th

Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 36.1% | Michigan State 30.7% | Georgia Tech 26.3% (On3)

3-star TE Jayden Fortier | Oregon

247Sports Rating: 0.8850

National Ranking: 520th

State Ranking: 3rd

Recruiting Buzz: Arizona State 83.0% | Colorado State 6.6% (On3)

3-star S Marquawn McCraney | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8828

National Ranking: 551st

State Ranking: 7th

Recruiting Buzz: Washington 22.2% | Oregon State 19.4% (On3)

3-star QB EJ Caminong | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8806

National Ranking: 590th

State Ranking: 8th

Advertisement

Recruiting Buzz: Washington 84.3% | Oregon State 7.4% (On3)

3-star ATH Rashawn Clark

247Sports Rating: 0.8797

National Ranking: 615th

State Ranking: 9th

Recruiting Buzz: California 39.9% | Washington 23.7% | Oregon 20.3% (On3)

3-star OT Devin Brooks | Oregon

247Sports Rating: 0.8793

National Ranking: 624th

State Ranking: 4th

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

3-star WR Malachi Durant | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8759

National Ranking: 670th

State Ranking: 10th

Commitment: Oregon State Beavers

3-star OT Marquise Thorpe-Taylor | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8759

National Ranking: 670th

Advertisement

State Ranking: 10th

Commitment: UCLA Bruins

3-star LB Isaiah Patterson | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8693

National Ranking: 844th

State Ranking: 12th

Commitment: UCLA Bruins

3-star OT Trent Ferguson | Oregon

247Sports Rating: 0.8686

National Ranking: 873rd

State Ranking: 5th

Commitment: Oregon Ducks

3-star OT Payton Stewart | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8652

National Ranking: 917th

State Ranking: 13th

Commitment: Northwestern Wildcats

3-star CB Tyson Weaver | Washington

247Sports Rating: 0.8611

National Ranking: 1,025th

State Ranking: 14th

Recruiting Buzz: Georgia Tech 75.9% | Washington State 6.0% (On3)

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire