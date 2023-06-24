Where the top-rated players in the Northwest are committed to play in 2024 class
One of the most important keys to recruiting in the world of college football is being able to hold onto the talent that is close to home. While the Oregon Ducks have seen some massive success over the past decade recruiting on a national scale and bringing in top players from states like Texas, Florida, and California, what keeps a brand strong is the ability to hold onto the players who grow up in your backyard.
It’s that reason that the USC Trojans were so dominant in the recruiting game for much of this century; they were able to hold onto the elite players who grew up in California and get them to play in Los Angeles.
While the state of Oregon and Washington may not produce as much talent as places like California, Georgia, or Florida at the high school football level, it is still pivotal for success to make sure that the best players in your neck of the woods don’t take off to play elsewhere.
When Dan Lanning came to Oregon, he said that was among his top keys to success in the recruiting game.
So when we look at the Pacific Northwest — Oregon, Washington, and Idaho — who are the top-rated players in the 2024 class, and where are they currently committed or trending to sign? Let’s take a look:
4-star WR Gatlin Bair | Idaho
247Sports Rating: 0.9771
National Ranking: 36th
State Ranking: 1st
Recruiting Buzz: Nebraska 82.1% | Oregon 5.3% (On3)
4-star WR Jason Brown | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.9551
National Ranking: 90th
State Ranking: 1st
Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 29.8% | Washington 20.9% (On3)
4-star OL Isendre Ahfua | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.9533
National Ranking: 98th
State Ranking: 2nd
Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 84.3% | Miami 4.4% (On3)
4-star OT Fox Crader | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.9263
National Ranking: 175th
State Ranking: 3rd
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
4-star TE Hogan Hansen | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.9257
National Ranking: 197th
State Ranking: 4th
Commitment: Michigan Wolverines
4-star TE Joey Olsen | Oregon
247Sports Rating: 0.9142
National Ranking: 247th
State Ranking: 1st
Commitment: USC Trojans
4-star LB Brayden Platt | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.9131
National Ranking: 259th
State Ranking: 5th
Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 83.7% | Oklahoma 4.9% (On3)
4-star TE A.J. Pugliano | Oregon
247Sports Rating: 0.8933
National Ranking: 391st
State Ranking: 2nd
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
4-star S Kyan McDonald | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8889
National Ranking: 463rd
State Ranking: 6th
Recruiting Buzz: Oregon 36.1% | Michigan State 30.7% | Georgia Tech 26.3% (On3)
3-star TE Jayden Fortier | Oregon
247Sports Rating: 0.8850
National Ranking: 520th
State Ranking: 3rd
Recruiting Buzz: Arizona State 83.0% | Colorado State 6.6% (On3)
3-star S Marquawn McCraney | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8828
National Ranking: 551st
State Ranking: 7th
Recruiting Buzz: Washington 22.2% | Oregon State 19.4% (On3)
3-star QB EJ Caminong | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8806
National Ranking: 590th
State Ranking: 8th
Recruiting Buzz: Washington 84.3% | Oregon State 7.4% (On3)
3-star ATH Rashawn Clark
247Sports Rating: 0.8797
National Ranking: 615th
State Ranking: 9th
Recruiting Buzz: California 39.9% | Washington 23.7% | Oregon 20.3% (On3)
3-star OT Devin Brooks | Oregon
247Sports Rating: 0.8793
National Ranking: 624th
State Ranking: 4th
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
3-star WR Malachi Durant | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8759
National Ranking: 670th
State Ranking: 10th
Commitment: Oregon State Beavers
3-star OT Marquise Thorpe-Taylor | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8759
National Ranking: 670th
State Ranking: 10th
Commitment: UCLA Bruins
3-star LB Isaiah Patterson | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8693
National Ranking: 844th
State Ranking: 12th
Commitment: UCLA Bruins
3-star OT Trent Ferguson | Oregon
247Sports Rating: 0.8686
National Ranking: 873rd
State Ranking: 5th
Commitment: Oregon Ducks
3-star OT Payton Stewart | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8652
National Ranking: 917th
State Ranking: 13th
Commitment: Northwestern Wildcats
3-star CB Tyson Weaver | Washington
247Sports Rating: 0.8611
National Ranking: 1,025th
State Ranking: 14th
Recruiting Buzz: Georgia Tech 75.9% | Washington State 6.0% (On3)