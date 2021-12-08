Where the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal are projected to land next season

It’s the time of year where players from all over the nation enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal to find a new home.

The portal has become more and more popular in the wake of the NCAA’s implementation of the one-time transfer rule, which allows athletes to make a move once without having to sit out a whole season as they did in years past.

Another reason for the uptick in transfers is every athlete in college during the start of the pandemic received an extra year of eligibility. As a consequence, plenty of veteran players are looking to either play at bigger schools for more exposure or at smaller schools for more playing time. In this offseason in particular, sudden head coach departures have caused a slew of transfers as well.

One of the most intriguing positions in the portal right now is quarterback. More than a handful of former starters and high level players have decided to take their talents elsewhere.

Here are where some of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal are projected to go, based off 247Sports’ crystal ball predictions and various media reports.

Adrian Martinez

Adrian Martinez (Nebraska)

Martinez does not have a crystal ball prediction. Unlike the other quarterbacks on this list, his plans have been reported. According to 247Sports, Martinez has visited Kansas State already, and he is expected to visit Cal where he was once committed to out of high school.

Harrison Bailey (15)

Harrison Bailey (Tennessee)

The former four-star holds one prediction that has him going back to his home state of Georgia to play for Georgia Tech. It is unclear when a decision will be made, but he tweeted something that possibly hinted at him knowing where he intends to go.

Can’t wait to ball at my next home… 💯 — Harrison Bailey (@HBailey_05) December 5, 2021

Jake Haener

Jake Haener (Fresno State)

There seems to be some confusion with Haener. He entered the transfer portal and was expected to follow head coach Kalen DeBoer from Fresno State to Washington. According to 247Sports, Haener already committed to Washington, where he played prior to the transfer to Fresno State.

However, although 247Sports had him committed to Washington on Nov. 30, according to an article by Seattle Times published on Dec. 1, Haener said he has not committed yet.

Dillon Gabriel (11)

Dillon Gabriel (UCF)

Dillon Gabriel to Ole Miss seemed to be a lock as soon as his name hit the portal. He is projected to go to Ole Miss, and according to 247Sports, he took a visit to the campus over the weekend.

Quinn Ewers (Ohio State)

The most coveted quarterback in the portal, Quinn Ewers has practically every Texas program in a frenzy over the possibility of him transferring to their school. According to Pete Thamel, he has had an at-home visit with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, visited Texas Tech and is set to take a visit to TCU.

Sources: No. 1 ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers is on a visit to Texas Tech. He’s already met with Texas coach Steve Sarkisian at Ewers’ home and is slated to visit TCU tomorrow. @SWiltfong247 first reported the Texas Tech visit. Ewers transferred from Ohio State Friday. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2021

It is unclear where he will end up, but it appears to be a two-horse race between Texas and Texas Tech.

Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler (Oklahoma)

One of the many people fleeing Norman, Rattler is also expected to head west. It was once reported he was considering Arizona State and UCLA, but after the announcement by Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels that he will return to Tempe, Rattler is expected to head to UCLA. Such a move would lead to him and Lincoln Riley squaring off in the conference’s biggest rivalry.

Max Johnson (14)

Max Johnson (LSU)

Johnson, the LSU starter, announced Tuesday evening on Twitter that he will be entering the transfer portal. Johnson, a sophomore, threw 27 touchdown passes and six interceptions in 12 games this season. Could he be heading to Florida State?

Package deal to Florida State could be a storyline to watch after LSU QB Max Johnson's entry into the transfer portal and his brother's decommitment, notes @chris_hummer: https://t.co/YMy7QwXqQ5 pic.twitter.com/xJBftEDmZs — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) December 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where top quarterbacks in transfer portal are projected to land